UNHCR Update Libya (24 December 2020) [EN/AR]

Highlights

This week has seen the departure of a Syrian refugee family from Libya, bound for North America on a resettlement flight. One member of the family, a six-year old child, has severe medical difficulties and will now be able to receive longawaited care and treatment, after many months of searching for help. UNHCR was able to assist the family in preparing for their move, by arranging temporary accommodation for them in Tripoli and helping them meet their basic needs, while other medical checks and paperwork were finalized prior to their departure.

Population movement

As of 23 December, 11,076 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya. The population comprises 83 per cent men, 8 per cent women and 9 per cent children with Sudan (23 per cent), Mali (12 per cent) and Bangladesh (11 per cent) as main nationalities that arrived at the disembarkation points. On 17 December, a total of 126 individuals, mainly from Mali, disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs).

UNHCR response

At the Serraj Registration Office in Tripoli, UNHCR’s reception team received 524 individuals including 65 on refugee-status determination and resettlement appointments. A total of 118 individuals’ biometrics were collected for evacuation processing. UNHCR also registered 173 refugees and asylum-seekers. The majority are Sudanese, followed by Syrian, Somali, South Sudanese, Ethiopian, and Eritrean.

This week, UNHCR and its partner in eastern Libya, Première Urgence Internationale (PUI), conducted several protection monitoring visits to Ganfouda detention centre (DC). On 23 December, PUI distributed UNHCR CRIs and hygiene kits (HKs) to 92 detainees at Ganfouda. On 20 December, partner LibAid distributed UNHCR CRIs/HKs and clothes to 145 detainees at Kufra DC. UNHCR’s activities in detention centres do not represent an endorsement of such facilities. Given the urgent humanitarian needs in detention centres, it is essential that UNHCR continues to be engaged in the provision of assistance, as well as in advocacy for alternatives to detention, as the first and foremost priority.

The Community Day Centre in the Gurji area of Tripoli continues to provide services for refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. A total of 531 individuals received CRIs including HKs, plastic sheeting and soap bars. Additionally, UNHCR’s medical partner, IRC, provided 318 medical consultations and 76 referrals to secondary health facilities in Tripoli; and 325 medical consultations and 130 referrals to secondary health facilities in Misrata.

UNHCR uses cash-based interventions (CBIs) to provide protection, assistance and services to the most vulnerable. Cash grants help refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced persons (IDPs) meet a variety of needs, including access to food, water, healthcare, and shelter. In the reporting week, UNHCR provided cash assistance to a total of 122 individuals (44 families) including regular cash assistance to 59 individuals (16 families) and emergency cash assistance to 63 individuals (28 families).