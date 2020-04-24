UNHCR Update Libya (24 April 2020)

Population movement

As of 24 April, 3,078 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. So far this year, 809 persons of concern to UNHCR mainly from Sudan but also Eritrea, Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Palestine have disembarked in Libya. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to be present to provide medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) at disembarkation points.

UNHCR response Last week, UNHCR in efforts to support Libyan health facilities distributed CRIs in Misrata (190 km east of Tripoli) including mattresses and hygiene kits. This was provided to the local crisis committee in the city to support doctors, nurses and health workers, as well as patients quarantined in specific health facilities used to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As part of UNHCR COVID-19 interventions in Eastern Libya, UNHCR’s partner, LibAid, has started distribution of UNHCR soap to Benghazi camps, hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs). The plan is to reach all IDP settlements in the East with more than 20,000 bars of soap (two per individual). On 21 April, 437 IDPs were reached at three Tawerghan IDP settlements (Alanabbeb, Sidi Fraj, and Buhdeima) in Benghazi. On 22 April, 193 Tawerghan families comprising 973 IDPs were reached at Riyadiya 1. Distribution is to continue over the coming days to reach other sites.

On 21 April, UNHCR through its partner LibAid distributed CRIs to 100 refugees and migrants being held at Al Kufra detention centre (1,200 km south of Benghazi). Assistance included mattresses, quilts, hygiene kits, clothes, and plastic basins.

Despite the Registration Centre at Serraj re-opening on 14 April, new curfew measures as of 17 April have once more meant the suspension of critical services.

For the current week, the Community Day Centre’s (CDC) services (medical, cash, protection assistance) and the activities at Serraj (disbursement of cash) have had to be temporarily suspended due to the new measures (movement only on foot, between 0700 and 1200). Persons of concern were informed and UNHCR partner CESVI’s CDC hotlines remained available from 0900 to 1700. UNHCR has sought waivers for staff and key partners operating at the CDC and Serraj, as well as other critical areas such as disembarkation points. Once these are granted, it is hoped that emergency response activities can resume accordingly. As of 28 April, new curfew measures are set to allow the movement of vehicles from 0600 to 1800.

With ongoing reduced physical movement due to COVID-19 crisis, UNHCR’s hotlines are providing an essential link with its persons of concern. This week, UNHCR’s hotlines received 80 calls regarding community assistance, registration, updating contact details and COVID-19 related concerns.