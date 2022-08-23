UNHCR Update Libya (23 August 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 18 August, UNHCR evacuated a group of 103 asylum seekers from Libya to safety in Rwanda. The group included young children, survivors of violence, and women and girls at risk. Most had been living in urban areas. In Rwanda, they will receive support from UNHCR at the Emergency Transit Mechanism centre in Gashora, while further solutions are sought for them, including resettlement. UNHCR continues to urge countries to provide more legal pathways to help some of the most vulnerable people reach safety out of Libya.

On 23 August, a ceremony was held, marking the completion of the rehabilitation work at Alghiran Healthcare Centre in Hay Al Andalus,

Tripoli. The work included the installation of a generator, new lighting system, air conditioners, rehabilitation of WASH facilities, painting, plumbing work, and provision of new furniture. The centre assists more than 4,000 individuals each month including asylum seekers and refugees.

To mark World Humanitarian Day, UNHCR Libya’s External Relations team, together with the Field Office in Benghazi, prepared a video highlighting the health services UNHCR has supported since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 13,168 asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS) and the Libyan Navy over 120 operations. Last week, six rescue/interception operations were carried out by the LCG, Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) and the Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF), with two disembarkations at Tripoli Commercial Port (where UNHCR partner, the International Rescue Committee, IRC, was present to provide assistance), two at Al Maya disembarkation point (DP), and two at Azzawya Marsa Delah DP, with 308 survivors. UNHCR did not have access to the disembarkations. At the disembarkations carried out by LCG and CTF, 54 persons of concern to UNHCR were identified.

UNHCR Response

Phase two of UNHCR’s Sports for Peace Initiative is ongoing. The pilot project, with sport at its heart, aims to develop life skills and improve social cohesion among IDPs, IDP returnees, asylum seekers, refugees, and the host community in Abusliem municipality in Tripoli. Last week, partner Libyan Scouts held a final session of sport activities for the first group of 56 children (38 internally displaced and 18 refugee children). The group was divided into two based on their ages, and the activities including sports, interactive games, sessions on the prevention of violence and managing emotions were facilitated by three trainers for each group.

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, partner IRC distributed hygiene kits and baby diapers to 38 individuals, including 13 women and six children at the Community Day Centre (CDC) and core relief items to 195 individuals, including 106 women, in different areas of Tripoli. Partner CESVI provided emergency cash assistance to 25 households (61 individuals). At Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 46 individuals who managed to escape or who were released from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 24 best interest assessments and 74 protection needs assessments were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, and assess their needs, including referrals to specialized services.

UNHCR outreach team carried out two field visits in Tripoli, to follow up on the situation of over 80 individuals, some of whom have recently been transferred from detention centres to urban settings.

Individuals with vulnerabilities including mental disability, children at risk, the elderly, and women at risk were identified. Based on the assessments, they were referred to specialized services accordingly.

As of 21 August, it is estimated that there are 2,706 persons in detention centres across Libya, of whom 1,529 are persons of concern to UNHCR. On 18 August, partner LibAid distributed hygiene kits, blankets, mattresses, jerrycans, socks and slippers to 356 individuals in Kufra detention centre including individuals who had been recently rescued from a trafficking camp.

Through partner IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. During the reporting period, IRC provided 325 general health and reproductive health consultations, 55 mental health consultations and referred 35 cases to public hospitals and private clinics.