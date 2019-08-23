23 Aug 2019

UNHCR Update Libya (23 August 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 23 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (451.59 KB)

Highlights

Clashes in Murzuq, southern Libya, have resulted in the displacement of over 9,400 individuals since the beginning of August. The main needs are linked to the lack of medical supplies and assistance, food, WASH and core-relief items (CRIs). This week, UNHCR responded to the displacement of civilians (IDPs) in Murzuq in coordination with its partner LibAid. UNHCR distributed CRIs to 1,000 IDPs in Wadi Etba, where some 6,000 persons are displaced. UNHCR is monitoring the situation and plans to distribute further assistance in the coming days.

Population movements

As of 23 August, 5,392 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard in 2019. So far in August, over 822 refugees and migrants disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base (320 individuals), Al Khums (277 individuals), Azzawya (180 individuals), Zwara (45 individuals). They were mainly from Sudan (33 percent), Mali (13 percent), Ethiopia (8 percent) and Côte d'Ivoire (7 percent). The latest event took place in Al Khums, where 37 refugees and migrants were disembarked. UNHCR and its partner the International Medical Corps (IMC) provided medical assistance and core-relief items. Recently, boats have departed from areas east of Tripoli near Al Khums and west of Tripoli near Zwara.

