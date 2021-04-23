UNHCR Update Libya (23 April 2021)

Population movement

As of 22 April, 5,110 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. On 21 April, a total of 103 were disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base. The majority of individuals returned were from Mali (42 per cent) and Sudan (39 per cent). Two bodies were recovered during the operation. UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals were transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

At the Women Empowerment Centre in Tripoli, UNHCR is coordinating initiatives that support both refugee and Libyan women. There are several courses, including sewing, first-aid, make-up, and language courses. Such practical activities can have a real impact on lives through broadening socio-economic opportunities.

At UNHCR’s Serraj office in Tripoli, the reception team received and processed a total of 267 individuals, including 33 individuals with refugee-status determination and resettlement appointments. A total of 130 new appointments were issued for 232 individuals and families. UNHCR also registered 148 individuals (73 cases) from Sudan (85), Syria (50), Eritrea (5), South Sudan (5), Palestine (2) and Ethiopia (1). Those newly registered were provided with UNHCR certificates; as of 22 April, 4,356 individuals have received such certificates.

UNHCR’s Community Day Centre (CDC) at Gurji, continues to provide vital services for refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community in Tripoli. Services include medical consultations and referrals, cash and material assistance, psycho-social support and other services such as registration and protection assessments. Last week, UNHCR’s partner, CESVI provided cash assistance to a total of 63 refugee households (134 individuals) living in the urban community. This included regular cash assistance to eight households (39 individuals) and emergency cash assistance to 55 households (95 individuals). As of 18 April, so far in 2021 at the CDC UNHCR and its partners, CESVI and IRC have provided cash assistance to 413 individuals, CRIs to 367 individuals, mental health consultations to 532 individuals, medical referrals to 803 individuals, primary healthcare consultations to 2,401 individuals and protection assessments to 1,453 individuals.

Assistance of urban refugees and asylum-seekers through the provision of CRIs continues. Last week, a total of 138 individuals (96 men and 29 women) were provided with material assistance to support them in their daily needs. Items distributed included hygiene kits, blankets, plastic sheets, mattresses, electrical heaters, tracksuits and diapers. So far this year, 1,802 refugees and asylum-seekers were provided with CRIs. UNHCR continues to call on State Members to come forward with more resettlement slots and humanitarian corridors to transfer vulnerable refugees out of harm's way. It also reiterates that Libya is not a safe port for disembarkations. In 2021, UNHCR has helped transfer 189 individuals out of Libya through direct resettlement and since November 2017, 6,388 people have departed Libya either through direct resettlement or through evacuation to emergency transit centres (ETMs) at Niger and Rwanda for further processing for durable solutions.