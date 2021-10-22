UNHCR Update Libya (22 October 2021)

Key Figures:

212,593 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)1 643,123 IDP returnees

41,681 registered refugees and asylum seekers

257 monitoring visits to detention centres in 2021

158 refugees and asylum seekers released from detention in 2021

6,544 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers departed since 2017 (345 so far in 2021)

Funding:

USD 93.0 M required for 2021

Population Movements

So far in 2021, a total of 26,705 refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG). On 17 October, 98 people disembarked at Azzawya Refinery Point including five women and 12 children. On 18 October, 119 people disembarked at Tripoli Naval Base including ten women and five children. Most individuals were transferred to detention facilities. UNHCR and medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and Core Relief Items (CRIs). So far this year, 194 boats were disembarked; with 347 persons reported missing and 109 bodies recovered.