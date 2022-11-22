UNHCR Update Libya (22 November 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 21 November, a ceremony took place marking the completion of rehabilitation work at Al-Hadba Sports Club in Abusliem, Tripoli. The project was part of UNHCR’s Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) which aim to promote peaceful co-existence between displaced Libyans, refugees, asylum-seekers, and the host community. Work carried out included roofing and electrical repairs, plumbing and sanitary work, repairing doors and windows and repainting. The club is located in an area, hosting returnees, displaced Libyan families, migrants, asylum-seekers and refugees. The event was followed by a friendly football match involving staff from UNHCR and the sports club.

UNHCR, together with partner CESVI, has been running a community-based care arrangement programme since 2021, providing shelter and support for some of the most vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya. The vetted caregivers help to host unaccompanied children and women at risk, as well as people with specific medical conditions, on a temporary basis until longer-term solutions are identified. As of mid-November, there are around 50 active caregivers across Tripoli, with more than 100 vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees benefitting from the programme, supported by the European Union Trust Fund for Africa.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, more than 20,900 asylum-seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan authorities. Last week, three rescue/interception operations were carried out by the Special Navy Forces at Sirte Port, and by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) at Misrata Port, with 291 survivors, among whom the number of people of concern to UNHCR remained unknown. It was the first time in 2022 UNHCR was informed of the use of these ports for disembarkations.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees. Last week, partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) distributed hygiene and baby kits, blankets, and tracksuits to 141 individuals, including 44 women and 16 children at the Community Day Centre (CDC), and non-food items to 211 asylum-seekers and refugees, including 79 women, during home visits to various areas of Tripoli. UNHCR and CESVI distributed cash assistance to 41 families (85 individuals) in the CDC. Through partner Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), UNHCR also provided vouchers to 95 families (172 individuals). IRC also provided 338 general health and reproductive health consultations, 71 mental health consultations and referred 17 individuals to public hospitals and private clinics. The medical team also supported 23 individuals through the 24/7 hotline, 14 of whom were referred for secondary medical assessments.

UNHCR and partner WFP have been carrying out joint food distributions in Misrata, Benghazi and Azzawya, targetting food insecure asylum-seekers and refugees. More than 300 vulnerable individuals received food parcels during a three-day distribution in Misrata, while 70 families were targetted in Benghazi. Nearly 400 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers received food parcels during a two-day distribution in Azzawya, 50 kms west of Tripoli.

At the Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 32 individuals who managed to escape or who were released from trafficking camps.

They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 23 best interest assessments and 65 protection needs assessments were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, and assess their needs, including referrals to specialized services. UNHCR outreach team carried out two field visits in Tajoura and Serraj, Tripoli. The team identified victims of trafficking, survivors of sexual and genderbased violence, unaccompanied children, and people with medical needs, who were all referred to the relevant services for the required follow-up and assistance.

As of 13 November, 4,461 people are estimated to be in detention centres (DCs) across Libya, of whom 1,385 individuals are people of concern to UNHCR. IRC distributed non-food items to 365 women in Abusliem DC and partner LibAid targetted 102 individuals, including 35 women, in Ganfouda DC. Last week, IRC also carried out visits to Triq Al-Sikka and Ain Zara detention centres, where more than 80 medical consultations were provided.