UNHCR Update Libya (22 November 2019)

Highlights

On 21 November, UNHCR, in coordination with authorities, transferred nearly 60 refugees and asylum-seekers from Souq Al Khamis detention centre to a safe shelter in Misrata (190 east of Tripoli). The shelter is run by UNHCR and partners­­­­­­. The new facility will provide a safe space for vulnerable persons of concern before their departure for solutions out of Libya under evacuation programme. So far in 2019, 2,018 refugees and asylum-seekers departed for solutions out of Libya, including 1,293 under evacuation programme and another 725 under resettlement. UNHCR continues to call for the end of detention of refugees and migrants in Libya.

Population movements

As of 21 November, 8,444 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. On 20 November, 289 refugees and migrants were disembarked in Tripoli. UNHCR and its partner International Medical Corps (IMC) provided medical assistance and core-relief items (CRIs) at the disembarkation points before they were transferred to a detention centre. Over the past few days, departures took place from areas east of Tripoli near Garabulli.

UNHCR response

UNHCR continues to implement quick-impact projects (QIPs) in Benghazi. QIPs are small, rapidly implemented projects intended to help create conditions for peaceful coexistence between those displaced and their hosting communities, and to strengthen community resilience. Over the past days, UNHCR together with its partner Première Urgence Internationale is supporting the rehabilitation of healthcare facilities in Benghazi such as Alafakat Primary Health Care Centre, Bodresa Primary Health Care Centre and Sidi Younis Polyclinic.

The Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli is hosting approximately 1,200 persons. The facility, designed as a transit centre for refugees and asylum-seekers pending their travel out of Libya, is overcrowded due to the arrival of over 900 individuals who informally entered the GDF over the past months and had not been prioritised for evacuation or resettlement.

This week, ten asylum-seekers who had informally entered the GDF agreed to receive assistance in urban areas at the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Gurji, Tripoli. The group received CRIs, medical assistance and cash grants.

There are over 45,600 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Libya. UNHCR continues to register refugees and asylum-seekers in urban areas and in detention centres. The office is also conducting an extensive verification exercise within its database. So far this year, UNHCR registered over 9,500 individuals including over 3,500 individuals in detention.