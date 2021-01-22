UNHCR Update Libya (22 January 2021)

Highlight

Over the past few days, UNHCR has helped to support the transfer of all asylum-seekers detained at Zintan (Daher Al Jabal) detention centre, to Tripoli, upon their release by the authorities. The detention centre is located 135 kms south-west of Tripoli. The agency organized transport to bring the individuals to Tripoli, with escorts provided by the Department for Combatting Illegal Migration (DCIM), from the Ministry of Interior.

Population movement

As of 20 January, 172 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya in 2021 (11,265 in 2020; 9,035 in 2019). On 19 January, a shipwreck occurred off the coast of Libya, reportedly claiming 43 lives. According to both UNHCR’s partner, the International Rescue Committee, and IOM, ten survivors were disembarked at Zwara.

UNHCR response

UNHCR continues to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya. Over the reporting period, UNHCR and its national partner LibAid, distributed winter items to 475 IDP families in Fallah 1 (159), Fallah 2 (279) and Sidi Al Sayeh (37) settlements. Items included jerry cans, winter clothes, socks, solar lamps, plastic sheets, blankets, mattresses and hygiene kits. There will be additional distributions of winter items to other areas targeting IDPs and returnees in Tripoli, Al Zawiya and the Nafusa mountains in the upcoming weeks. In 2020 and to date, UNHCR has provided core relief items (CRIs) to some 34,000 IDPs and returnees across Libya.

Resettlement flights continue, with the departure of the most vulnerable from Libya. On 13 January, UNHCR with IOM’s logistical support facilitated the departure of 29 people (including 16 minors) from Tripoli on resettlement to Canada. A similarly scheduled flight of 19 persons departed on 20 January. Since the start of 2020, 860 refugees and asylum-seekers have been transferred out of Libya on resettlement and evacuation flights.

The Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli continues to provide vital services for refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. A total of 181 individuals approached the CDC for vulnerability assessments and referrals to targeted services where 66 sexual and gender-based survivors and 14 children were followed up on, along with the provision of psycho-social support. CRIs were also provided to 84 individuals who received blankets, mattresses, heaters, hygiene kits, raincoats, plastic sheets and tracksuits. Since 2020, more than 17,000 refugees and asylum-seekers have received CRIs.