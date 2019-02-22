UNHCR Update Libya (22 February 2019) [EN/AR]

Key figures:

170,490 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

445,845 returned IDPs (returns registered in 2016 - 2018)

56,503 registered refugees and asylumseekers in the State of Libya

227 overall persons arrived in Italy

1,573 monitoring visits to detention centres in 2018 and 2019

3,123 asylum-seekers and refugees released from detention in 2018 and 2019

3,175 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers evacuated since November 2017

Funding

USD 88.1 M required for 2019

Highlights

On 21 February, UNHCR visited Derna as part of the first inter-agency mission to the city. Since July 2017, Derna has been under siege with intermittent clashes affecting the supply of food, water, medicines, fuel, and gas.

The UN team met with local authorities to discuss the humanitarian situation in the city. According to local authorities, 3,600 persons are displaced within the city. Main obstacles include acute ERW contamination, lack of functioning public services, including health, medical assistance and basic items for the population. The Humanitarian Country Team in Libya warned of the dire consequences of the compounded humanitarian crisis in Derna, and called for unconditional, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to the affected civilians in Derna. It urged all parties to the conflict to respect and take all measures to protect civilians and civilian instillations, and to strictly adhere to their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Law.

This was the first mission to Derna in the last five years.

Population Movements

As of 22 February, the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) rescued/intercepted 779 persons at sea. The number of disembarkations substantially decreased since the beginning of the year when compared with data collected during the same period in 2018 (2,640 individuals). The last incident took place on 21 February when 115 individuals disembarked in Al Khums port (120 km east of Tripoli).

UNHCR’s partner International Medical Corps (IMC) was present and provided medical assistance to those disembarked.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR continues to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in Libya. UNHCR and its partner LibAid distributed 101 shelter kits to IDP returnee families in Benghazi. In addition, UNHCR conducted several protection monitoring visits to IDP settlements in Tripoli, including to the Janzour Academy and Al Fallah 1 settlement to assess the main needs.

The Gathering and Departure Facility in Tripoli hosts 152 persons in need of international protection. They were all released from Libyan detention centres and are now due to be processed for further evacuations to the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niger. Since November 2017, UNHCR has evacuated 3,175 refugees and asylum-seekers out of Libya.

UNHCR and its partner International Medical Corps (IMC) continue to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees and migrants in Libyan detention centres. This week, UNHCR and IMC distributed core relief items to 53 women and children in Ain Zara detention centre. Assistance included sanitary material and baby kits. So far in 2019, UNHCR and its partners undertook 199 visits to detention centres and distributed 1,100 CRIs.

On 20 February, UNHCR with the support of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) resettled 31 refugees from Tripoli, Libya to a third country. UNHCR continues to identify refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban context for solutions in third countries. Since September 2017,

UNHCR has submitted 1,149 individuals for resettlement to third countries, out of whom 419 already departed Libya.