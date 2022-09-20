UNHCR Update Libya (20 September 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 14 September, 29 refugees were resettled from Libya to Canada and Europe. Since 2017, 8,948 asylum seekers and refugees have departed from Libya on direct resettlement and evacuation flights, as well as through complementary pathways including humanitarian visas and family reunification. UNHCR is grateful to the relevant Libyan authorities for their support in facilitating necessary formalities for these humanitarian evacuation flights and continues to urge countries to provide more legal pathways to help some of the most vulnerable people reach safety out of Libya. As part of community engagement and empowerment efforts, UNHCR delivered a training session on prevention of sexual abuse and exploitation (PSEA) to 15 individuals from the Eritrean community. The session was welcomed and appreciated by the attendees. UNHCR will continue holding PSEA sessions with different communities in the coming weeks. In cooperation with UNICEF and partner CESVI, UNHCR initiated series of focus group discussions with persons with disabilities. Three meetings were held in the Community Day Centre focusing on access to education, transportation, information, and medical services. Based on the findings, a detailed action plan will be put in place to address the identified gaps and needs.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 16,733 asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS) and the Libyan Navy over 160 operations. Last week, nine rescue/interception operations were carried out by the LCG, Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA), and GACS, with six disembarkations at Tripoli Commercial Port (TCP), two at Al Maya disembarkation point (DP), and one at Al Khums Port, with 735 survivors. UNHCR did not have access to the disembarkations. At the operations carried out by LCG and GACS, 160 persons of concern to UNHCR were identified. Partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) responded to three disembarkations at TCP.

UNHCR Response

Between 13 and 15 September, UNHCR, through partner LibAid, carried out a three-day distribution for Murzuq IDPs in greater Tripoli. More than 600 households (3,133 individuals) received core relief items including mattresses, blankets, tarpaulins, kitchen sets, solar lamps, jerry cans, hygiene kits, diapers, soaps and sleeping mats.

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, IRC distributed hygiene kits and baby diapers to 77 individuals, including 23 women and six children at the Community Day Centre (CDC), and core relief items to 261 asylum seekers and refugees, including 112 women, in various areas of Tripoli. Partner CESVI provided emergency cash assistance to 20 households (35 individuals). Partner Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) provided emergency cash assistance in the form of vouchers to 46 households (108 individuals) at the CDC. The voucher modality enables persons of concern to purchase items including food, water, hygiene items, medicine through a number of identified suppliers.

At the Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 44 individuals who managed to escape or who were released from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 21 best interest assessments and 73 protection needs assessments were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, and assess their needs, including referrals to specialized services. Seven individuals, who were identified as in need of shelter, were successfully put in care arrangements. Currently over hundred vulnerable individuals in need of shelter are accommodated by caregivers who are vetted and trained volunteers from the refugee communities.

Through partner IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. During the reporting period, IRC provided 304 general health and reproductive health consultations, 55 mental health consultations and referred five individuals to public hospitals and private clinics. IRC medical team supported 92 individuals through the 24/7 hotline, 13 of whom were referred for secondary medical assessments. Visits were carried out to Triq Al-Sikka and Ain Zara detention centres (DCs), and over 230 medical consultations were provided.

In the first half of the year, around 40,000 calls were received by the Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) - the Tawasul 1404 toll-free hotline, supported by UNHCR. CFM provides information on humanitarian programmes, logs complaints and feedback and makes referrals to relevant humanitarian organizations for follow up. More than 80 per cent of calls were from refugees and asylum seekers.