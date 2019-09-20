UNHCR Update Libya (20 September 2019) [EN/AR]

Population movements

As of 20 September, over 6,650 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya. So far in September, 730 refugees and migrants disembarked in Libya. This marks a decrease when compared to data from previous months August (1,380 individuals), July (856 persons) and June (1,336 persons). During the week, 594 refugees and migrants disembarked in Al Khums (173 individuals) and at the Tripoli Naval Base (421 individuals). UNHCR and its partner, the International Medical Corps (IMC), provided medical assistance and core-relief items to persons disembarked. Recently, boats departed from areas east of Tripoli, near Al Khums.

Since the onset of clashes in April, over 128,000 individuals have been displaced (IDPs) from their homes due to the hostilities in Tripoli. As a response, UNHCR and its partner, LibAid, distributed CRIs, including blankets and solar lamps, to 10,585 IDPs (1,960 families) and provided cash assistance to more than 2,000 IDPs (367 families). In addition, field ambulances were handed over to hospitals and humanitarian actors.

UNHCR response

The Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) is currently hosting 919 refugees and asylum-seekers. The infrastructure and services at the GDF remains stretched, with deteriorating living conditions. The overcrowding prevailing at the GDF also means that UNHCR is no longer able to transfer vulnerable refugees out of detention centres. It is crucial to ensure that the GDF maintains its original function and continues serving as a transit centre and that people continue to be evacuated through this live-saving arrangement.

There are currently 5,300 refugees and migrants held in detention centres in Libya. Out of these, 3,900 are persons of concern to UNHCR. So far in 2019, UNHCR and partners conducted over 920 monitoring visits to provide counselling, medical assistance, and register refugees and asylum-seekers.

Over 48,000 refugees and asylum-seekers are registered with UNHCR in Libya. The majority of persons registered are Syrian (39 percent), Sudanese (25 percent) and Eritrean (14 percent). Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR registered over 7,000 persons of concern including 2,450 in detention. This week, UNHCR registered persons of concern in Al Krarim, Suq Al Khamis and Zliten detention centres.

UNHCR continues to identify durable solutions for refugees and asylumseekers out of Libya. In the upcoming weeks, UNHCR is preparing for the departure of 372 refugees currently living in the urban community. Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR has resettled 371 refugees and evacuated another 1,103 refugees and asylum-seekers.

UNHCR is providing humanitarian assistance to IDPs and returnees throughout Libya. In 2019, in response to the ongoing displacement of over 300,000 Libyans and 447,000 IDP returnees, UNHCR distributed core-relief items and shelter kits to over 26,400 IDPs. In addition, another 5,000 individuals were assisted with cash.