UNHCR Update Libya (20 November 2020) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 19 November, UNHCR evacuated a group of 79 vulnerable asylum-seekers out of Libya to safety in Rwanda, to the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM), agreed and set up in mid-2019 by the Government of Rwanda, UNHCR and the African Union. Most of the group were living in Tripoli, but many had previously been held in detention. Flights from Libya to Rwanda had been on hold for nearly a year due to COVID-19-related worldwide movement restrictions. The group all PCR tested negative for COVID-19 prior to embarkation. This week, UNHCR begins its winter 2020/21 distribution programme in Libya. In a first round of distributions starting on 19 November, partner LibAid is targeting around 1,045 internally displaced (IDP) families. So far, a total of 638 families (2,919 individuals) have been reached. The much-needed distributions include items such as blankets, seasonal clothes, hygiene kits, and solar lamps.

Population movement

As of 19 November, 10,950 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya. The population includes 83 per cent men, 8 per cent women and 9 per cent children. The majority of those who disembarked this year are Sudanese followed by Malian and Bangladeshi nationals. Over the last week, over 300 individuals disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base and Al Khums ports. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals are transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

Cash assistance continues to be provided to support the needs of refugees, asylum-seekers and IDPs in Libya. Last week, UNHCR’s partner, CESVI provided cash grants to 25 households. Partner, the Danish Refugee Council, also transferred the second instalment of pre-paid cash cards for 500 IDP families. Provision of services at the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli are ongoing. Last week, a total of 126 refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community approached the CDC for vulnerability assessments and referrals to services. Some 30 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence were followed up on by caseworkers for psycho-social support. As of 19 November, more than 6,600 medical consultations were provided at the CDC. Currently, some 2,024 migrants and refugees/asylum-seekers are being held in government-run detention centres (DCs) in Libya. Of these, 666 are persons of concern to UNHCR. Protection monitoring visits to DCs continue to be conducted by UNHCR and its partners in Libya. Last week, partner in eastern Libya, Première Urgence Internationale (PUI) undertook visits to Shahat, Al Baydha, Ejdabia and Ganfouda DCs. So far in 2020, UNHCR and its partners conducted 224 visits to DCs where 1,883 medical consultations were provided and 7,407 CRIs were distributed.