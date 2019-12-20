UNHCR Update Libya (20 December 2019)

Highlights

On 15 December, 13 refugees departed for resettlement to Europe. The majority came from the urban community, with two from the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF). They had been selected by the sponsoring country’s immigration authorities on the basis of their particular vulnerabilities, and therefore flew directly.

Individuals who spontaneously entered the GDF last July and October continue to move to the urban community. Between 15 and 17 December, 24 individuals (Sudanese, Eritreans, Somalis, and one Ethiopian) left the GDF, having agreed to accept an urban package of assistance. They received the assistance at UNHCR’s Community Day Centre at Gurji, Tripoli, where they are provided with medical assistance, cash grants and non-food items such as blankets, sleeping mats, and clothes. Newly-transferred groups also have access to protection assessment interviews to determine their vulnerability and criteria.

Population movements

As of 19 December, the number of refugees and migrants rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya remains at 8,848. There have been no reported rescue/interception at sea operations so far this month, primarily due to the seasonally inclement weather conditions. A total of 693 persons disembarked in Libya during the month of November, which marked a substantial decrease on October’s number (1,113 persons). UNHCR and its partner, the International Medical Corps (IMC) to date this year have carried out 1,200 emergency medical consultations and distributed 5,550 rescue kits.

UNHCR response

Currently, there are some 4,000 people held in detention centres in Libya, of whom more than 2,300 are persons of concern to UNHCR. UNHCR continues to call for an end to detention and the gradual and orderly release of all refugees and migrants into the urban community. To date in 2019, UNHCR and partners have conducted nearly 1,200 monitoring visits to detention centres in Libya. 1,780 refugees and asylum-seekers have been released through UNHCR’s advocacy efforts.

UNHCR continues to provide assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in Libya. To date in 2019, UNHCR has provided core relief items to more than 22,000 IDPs (including over 6,000 individuals in the east) and supported over 5,000 individuals with cash assistance (385 families in the east). UNHCR has also implemented 23 quick impact projects across Libya to support both IDPs and host communities, to promote peaceful coexistence between those displaced and their hosting communities, and strengthen community resilience.