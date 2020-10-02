UNHCR Update Libya (2 October 2020) [EN/AR]

Population movement

As of 30 September, 8,898 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya. The second half of September has seen a dramatic increase in operations (with at least nine recorded and over 800 people disembarked), seemingly due to calmer weather conditions. Figures for September 2020 (13 operations, 1,148 individuals, including 90 women 115 children) are similar to those in September 2019 (13 operations, 1,120 individuals, including 68 women and 79 children).

UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), remain present at the disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals are either transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities or released into the urban community.

UNHCR response

On 28 and 29 September, UNHCR and IRC conducted the distribution of hygiene kits, mattresses, blankets and plastic basins to vulnerable asylum seekers and migrants being held at Triq-al-Sikka (1,094 individuals) and Abu Salim (145 individuals) detention centres in Tripoli. Most of the beneficiaries were recently moved into detention centres after being intercepted/rescued at sea.

UNHCR and its partners continue to provide protection services in the urban community in Tripoli. The Sarraj Registration Office received 411 individuals last week, including 81 refugees and asylumseekers scheduled for refugee-status determination and resettlement appointments. UNHCR registered a total of 218 individuals, including 56 females, mostly from Sudan, but also from Syria and Somalia, amongst others.

UNHCR’s medical assistance in Libya is ongoing, with partner IRC having provided 62 medical consultations and 20 referrals at the Community Day Centre in Tripoli. In Misrata (200 km east of Tripoli), IRC provided 162 medical consultations and 70 referrals. On 27 September, in its continued response to rising health concerns in Libya, UNHCR supplied a 100 kVA generator to the Gergaresh health care centre in Tripoli, a facility that serves Libyans, refugees and migrants alike.

Distribution of cash assistance is ongoing. UNHCR’s partner, CESVI, provided cash assistance to 358 refugees and asylum-seekers including regular cash assistance (74 households) and emergency cash assistance (36 households). Partner Danish Refugee Council transferred a second cash instalment to 500 internally displaced, returnee and host community families selected as a first round. UNHCR and DRC are planning two more rounds before the end of the year.