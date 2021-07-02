UNHCR Update Libya (2 July 2021)

Population movement

As of 28 June, a total of 13,360 refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya, in 2021. On 29 June, an additional 70 people were disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base. UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals were transferred to a detention centre by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

UNHCR and partners continue to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Libya. Last week, through partner LibAid, UNHCR provided 20 IDP families (137 individuals) from Murzuq with hygiene kits, blankets, mattresses, jerrycans and slippers. On 29 June, hygiene kits were distributed at the Fallah II IDP settlement in Tripoli, where 180 households (763 individuals) received items.

At the Serraj Registration Office, UNHCR registered 514 individuals, including 48 individuals with refugee-status determination and resettlement appointments. A total of 296 individuals (171 cases) were also newly registered, with nationals from Sudan (163), Syria (94), Eritrea (16), Ethiopia (11), Palestine (4), Somalia (4), Yemen (3) and South Sudan (1). Those newly registered were provided with UNHCR certificates.

Activities at the Community Day Centre (CDC), in Tripoli, are ongoing. Medical partner IRC continues to support refugees and asylum-seekers, providing 368 medical consultations and referring 90 cases to public hospitals and private clinics. IRC/UNHCR provided 163 individuals (51 families) with hygiene kits, soap, diapers, blankets, mattresses, and tracksuits. Additionally, nine individuals received WFP food packages. The Community-Based Protection hotline received and processed the calls of 61 asylum-seekers and refugees. Most of the requests were related to protection interview appointments, RST interviews and medical assistance. Partner CESVI provided cash assistance to 179 refugees and asylum-seekers (84 households), with regular cash assistance to 44 individuals (18 households) and emergency cash assistance to 135 individuals (66 households). Likewise, Norwegian Refugee Council distributed gift cards to 61 households (127 individuals), who had already received a cash-in-hand component from CESVI as part of the newly applied hybrid modality.

As of 27 June, 6,176 individuals are estimated to be held in detention centres (DCs) across Libya; this number includes 1,068 persons of concern to UNHCR. Most recently, UNHCR was able to visit the Ain Zara DC (in Tripoli, and open since February). IRC is conducting medical visits to DCs: consultations were provided in the Tripoli area, with 74 at Triq Al-Sika DC, 30 at Abusliem DC, and 24 at Ain Zara DC. In the south of the country at Kufra DC, LibAid provided 40 individuals with hygiene kits, blankets, mattresses, and slippers. UNHCR continues to advocate for the release of all those held in detention.