UNHCR Update Libya (2 August 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 26 July, UNHCR evacuated a group of 85 vulnerable asylum seekers out of Libya to safety in Italy, via a UNHCR charter flight. The group are from a mix of nationalities, including some just released from detention. Since 2017, 8,611 vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees flew out of Libya on evacuation and resettlement flights and through complementary pathways.

On 28 July, a ceremony took place, marking the completion of rehabilitation work at Sidi Khalifa Polyclinic, near Benghazi. The event was attended by local council and community officials as well as well as the deputy director of the Benghazi Health Services. Sidi Khalifa is an area hosting a diverse mix of communities, including asylum seekers, refugees, and internally displaced Libyans. Work at the health facility was overseen by UNHCR partner, ACTED, and was part of UNHCR’s quick impact projects. The extensive rehabilitation work included installing new water pumps, water and sanitation facilities and a prefab container, as well as repairs to the roof, installing a new generator to ensure no interruption in services during electrical black-outs, and providing medical equipment, including an ultrasound machine, other diagnostic equipment, and additional furniture for the facility.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 11,476 asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS) and the Libyan Navy over 120 operations. Last week, nine rescue/interception operations were carried out by the LCG, GACS and Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA), with five disembarkations at Tripoli Commercial Port, three at Al Maya disembarkation point (DP), and one at Azzawya Oil Refinery Port, with 1,858 survivors. The disembarkations at Al Maya DP were carried out by the SSA, where UNHCR and partners do not have access. At the disembarkations carried out by LCG and GACS, 134 persons of concern were identified. Partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) was present at the five disembarkations at Tripoli Commercial Port and provided medical assistance and core relief items to the survivors.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, partner IRC distributed hygiene kits and baby diapers to 81 individuals, including 20 women and 13 children, at the Community Day Centre (CDC). UNHCR also distributed solar lamps to 16 individuals at the Libyan Red Crescent shelter, and duffle bags, tracksuits, face masks, hand sanitizers, latex gloves and hygiene kits to 85 individuals in the Jugurthine Medical Centre Shelter. At Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 25 individuals who escaped or who were released from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 13 best interest assessments (BIAs) and 53 protection needs assessments (PNAs) were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, assess their needs, and decide on the required follow-up actions. Based on the assessments, individuals were referred to specialized services.

Last week, UNHCR carried out two field visits in Al Krimiya and Mizran, in Tripoli, to follow up on the situation of the individuals who were transferred from detention centres to the urban setting. Based on the assessments, the needs were identified, and individuals were referred to specialized services accordingly.

Through its partner IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. IRC provided 313 general health and reproductive consultations, 145 mental health consultations, and referred 40 individuals to public hospitals and private clinics. IRC medical team supported 26 individuals through the 24/7 hotline, 14 of whom were referred for secondary medical assessments. Last week, partner IRC carried out four visits to Triq Al Sikka and Ain Zara detention centres (DCs). 48 medical consultations were provided at Triq Al-Sikka DC, and 43 medical consultations were provided at Ain Zara DC.