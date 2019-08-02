UNHCR Update Libya (2 August 2019)

268,629 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

444,760 returned IDPs - 50,392 registered refugees and asylumseekers

3,602 overall persons arrived in Italy

773 monitoring visits to detention centres

1,661 refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention

1,000 refugees and asylum-seekers currently hosted in the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF);

2,275 individuals transited through the GDF since Dec. 2018

4,418 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers departed since November 2017

Funding USD 88.1 M required for 2019

Population movements

As of 2 August, 4,622 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard in 2019. In the month of July alone, 856 refugees and migrants disembarked in Libya. This marks a decrease when compared to data collected in June (1,336 persons) and May (1,224 persons). The latest disembarkation took place on 2 August when some 80 refugees and migrants disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base. UNHCR and its partner the International Medical Corps (IMC) continue to provide medical assistance and core-relief items (CRIs) to persons disembarked before they are transferred to a detention centre by the authorities. UNHCR continues to stress that the detention of those disembarked in Libya after being rescued at sea has to stop. Recently, boats have been departing from areas near Zwara and Al Khums.

UNHCR response

UNHCR estimates that 4,900 refugees and migrants are currently held in detention centres in Libya, out of whom 3,600 are of concern to UNHCR. Currently, there are 3,000 refugees and migrants held in detention facilities near conflict-affected areas. UNHCR has long been advocating for the closure of detention centres in Libya and calls for an orderly release of all refugees in detention centres to the urban setting. UNHCR stands ready to provide them with assistance through its urban programmes including cash assistance, medical and psychosocial support.

On 31 July, UNHCR visited Zintan detention centre as part of an inter-agency mission. UNHCR had visited Zintan last week and counselled refugees in the centre who raised their concern about the lack of solutions. In 2019, 114 refugees were transferred from Zintan detention centre to the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli for onward solutions. UNHCR and partners visited Zintan detention centre over 30 times in 2019.

The Gathering and Departure Facility currently hosts 1,000 individuals. With the GDF at full capacity, transfers of the most vulnerable refugees from detention centres to the GDF remain blocked. So far this year, 1,345 refugees have departed Libya, including 1,005 under the evacuation and 340 under resettlement.

UNHCR, and its partners IMC and CESVI continue to assisting refugees and asylum-seekers at the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli. This week, 450 refugees and asylum-seekers were provided with medical assistance, counselling, psychosocial support, CRIs and cash. Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR and partners distributed over 570 cash grants and provided nearly 6,000 medical consultations at the CDCs.

UNHCR continues to implement quick-impact projects (QIPs) to support internally displaced persons, refugees and the host community. This week,

UNHCR and the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) supported the Dhai Alhilal polyclinic in Azzawya with a power generator and furniture for ten medical inspection rooms. The power generator will support the clinic during power cuts, which are frequent given the current crisis. So far this year, UNHCR has implemented 17 QIPs throughout Libya supporting 8,500 individuals.