UNHCR Update Libya (2 April 2021)

Population movement

As of 31 March, a total of 4,005 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya in 2021. This week, nearly 1,000 people were returned by the LCG to Libya. UNHCR partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals were transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

UNHCR, in coordination with the World Food Programme (WFP), continues its support for food-insecure refugees and asylum-seekers. Through these distributions, over 8,000 individuals living in Tripoli, Al-Zawiya (45 km west of Tripoli) and Misrata (190 km east of Tripoli) received food packages to last for one month.

During the reporting week, UNHCR’s partner, CESVI provided cash assistance to a total of 146 refugees and asylumseekers (67 families) living in the urban community in Tripoli. This included regular cash assistance to 23 individuals (four families) and emergency cash assistance to 123 individuals (63 families). Partner, the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), provided pre-paid cash cards to 145 internally displaced families in Al-Riyayna (160 km south-west of Tripoli). In the east, partner, ACTED distributed pre-paid cash cards to 441 displaced families including 307 families in Benghazi and 134 in Sebha.

This week, UNHCR partner DRC completed the rehabilitation of Aldwes healthcare facility in the Abusliem municipality of Tripoli. Civil works include the installation of a 2,000-litre water tank and the provision of an electricity generator. In addition, medical equipment was supplied, and the sanitation facilities rehabilitated. The rehabilitation is part of UNHCR’s Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) programme, aimed at peaceful coexistence between those displaced and their hosting communities, as well as promoting the inclusion of refugees and asylum-seekers.

UNHCR continues to seek solutions outside of Libya for vulnerable persons of concern. This week, with IOM’s logistical support, 36 refugees were resettled to Europe and Canada. All persons underwent testing for COVID-19 prior to departure.

Last week, the reception team at the Serraj registration office in Tripoli received a total of 509 individuals including 95 individuals with refugee-status determination and resettlement appointments. The registration team also registered 195 refugees and asylum-seekers from Sudan (92), Syria (87), Palestine (7), Eritrea (6), Ethiopia (1), Somalia (1) and South Sudan (1). The newly registered individuals were provided with UNHCR certificates.

The distribution of CRIs continues to target refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. A total of 311 individuals received assistance including blankets, hygiene kits, soap bars, baby diapers and plastic sheets at the Community Day Centre and in the Krimiya district of Tripoli. As of 31 March, UNHCR has distributed CRIs to more than 9,600 persons of concern in Libya.