UNHCR Update Libya (19 March 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19, UNHCR continues to identify vulnerable persons for resettlement. This week, with the logistical support of IOM, 42 refugees departed Libya through two resettlement flights, one bound for Europe and the second for Canada. Last week, a similar number of refugees departed, also to Canada and Europe. All persons underwent testing for COVID-19 prior to departure.

Population movement As of 18 March, 3,170 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya.

UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to be present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs).

UNHCR response UNHCR’s winter distribution programme has been completed. Last week, 205 internally displaced (IDP) families (1,197 individuals), living in and around Misrata, were provided with winter kits. The kits include blankets, mattresses, solar lamps, kitchen sets, hygiene products, jerrycans, seasonal clothes and baby diapers. Since November 2020, UNHCR, together with partners LibAid and Libyan Red Crescent, distributed winter kits to a total of 3,164 households (14,648 individuals) across Libya over the course of Winter 2020/21. In Eastern Libya 1,323 households (6,432 individuals) were reached, while 462 families (2,466 individuals) in Central Libya received kits. In the West, including locations in and around Tripoli, at Zawiya and at Bani Walid, 1,379 households (5,750 individuals) were reached.

UNHCR’s hotlines continue to support vulnerable persons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hotlines offer services such as providing information on resettlement and registration, as well as counselling. Last week, UNHCR registration’s hotline received a total of 70 calls and messages, mainly enquiring about the registration process and available social services. Staff were able to counsel 29 individuals, schedule appointments, and refer vulnerable cases to other services. In addition, individuals are able to update their address and contact information. The registration unit also receives calls through the refugee and asylum-seeker call centre, jointly run by UNHCR and partner, Norwegian Refugee Council, which opened last August. The centre responds to calls and after determining their vulnerability and protection needs, refers callers to other specialized units.

UNHCR through partners Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and ACTED, continue to support IDPs, returnees, and host communities with cash-based interventions. Last week, DRC completed the distribution of prepaid e-cards for 169 households. In the east and south of Libya, ACTED, conducted e-card distributions for a total of 57 beneficiaries (29 in Benghazi and 28 in Sebha). Due to the constraints faced as a result of the lockdown in Sebha, resulting from a spike in COVID-19, ACTED has been facing delays in the distribution process and is looking to strengthen its efforts in Sebha once restrictions are relaxed.