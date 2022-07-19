UNHCR Update Libya (19 July 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

Resettlement flights are ongoing, helping some of the most vulnerable refugees to leave Libya for safety. On 18 July, 17 refugees were flown out of Libya on a resettlement flight to Europe. Since 2017, a total of 8,526 vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees departed Libya on evacuation and resettlement flights and through complementary pathways.

UNHCR Libya external relations team produced a video about staff efforts to facilitate the reunification of a mother and son who had been separated during fighting in Sudan 17 years ago.

When the son came to Libya and approached UNHCR, the team was able to trace his missing family. The mother and son were emotionally reunited at UNHCR’s Serraj Registration Centre. The video, which has aired on UNHCR HQ global social media accounts, shows the family happily living together in Misrata.

Key Figures:

159,996 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

680,772 IDP returnees

43,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers

260 monitoring visits to detention centres so far in 2022

380 refugees and asylum seekers released from detention so far in 2022

665 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers have departed so far in 2022

Funding USD 70.0 M required for 2022