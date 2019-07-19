UNHCR Update Libya (19 July 2019) [EN/AR]

Highlights

UNHCR continues to call for an end to detention in Libya. UNHCR estimates that 5,100 refugees and migrants are held in Libyan detention centres, of whom 3,600 are of concern to UNHCR. Currently, 3,200 refugees and migrants remain in detention centres located in conflict areas.

Population movements

As of 19 July, 3,959 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard in 2019. So far this month, 273 refugees and migrants were disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base (91 individuals), Azzawya (84 individuals), Al Khums (82 individuals), and Misrata (16 individuals). They were mainly from Sudan (29 percent), Egypt (13 percent), Mali (12 percent), and Senegal (11 percent). UNHCR and its partner the International Medical Corps (IMC) provided medical assistance and core-relief items (CRIs) to individuals disembarked before they were transferred to a detention centre by the authorities. Last week, UNHCR called for the end of detention of persons disembarked in Libya.

UNHCR response

There are 969 individuals hosted at the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli. This is the highest number since the opening of the facility in December 2018. Since last week, UNHCR and partner LibAid continue to assist 419 refugees and migrants who survived the airstrikes that hit Tajoura detention centre. Out of these, 103 persons were transferred by UNHCR while 387 spontaneously arrived to the GDF directly from Tajoura. With the GDF at full capacity, there is a need for solidarity and support from the international community to urgently provide additional solutions out of Libya, including resettlement and humanitarian evacuation opportunities.

UNHCR and its partners IMC and CESVI continue to provide assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban context. Over recent days, 469 individuals, mostly from Sudan and Eritrea, visited UNHCR’s Community Day Centre where they were supported with medical assistance, psychosocial support, CRIs or cash.

UNHCR and its partner the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) are assisting IDPs and returnees in Benghazi, eastern region. The greater Benghazi area is hosting over 26,865 IDPs and 188,625 returnees. UNHCR and NRC are conducting site improvements, including distributing waste management items, garbage removal and communal lighting systems to support 2,735 IDPs living in informal settlements.

As part of its Quick Impact Projects programme, UNHCR has provided three prefabricated containers to Abu-Sitta Hospital, the only operational hospital for respiratory diseases in the western region. This contribution will allow for an increased bed capacity in the hospital. So far in 2019, UNHCR and partners have implemented 17 quick-impact projects throughout Libya that have supported over 8,500 individuals.