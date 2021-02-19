UNHCR Update Libya (19 February 2021)

Key figures:

278,177 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

604,965 returned IDPs

43,870 registered refugees and asylumseekers

14 monitoring visits to detention centres in 2021

121 refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention in 2021

6,256 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers departed since November 2017 (82 individuals departed in 2021)

Funding

USD 93.0 M required for 2021

Population movement

As of 18 February, 2,232 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. On 12 February, some 90 individuals arrived at the Tripoli Naval Base. UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items before individuals were transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.