UNHCR Update Libya (19 April 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

UNHCR and World Food Programme (WFP) in Libya have been distributing 2,000 additional food baskets to the most vulnerable and food-insecure asylum seekers and refugees in Tripoli, Zawiya, and Misrata during the holy month of Ramadan. Last week, 206 families received the food baskets, and the distributions will be ongoing throughout the rest of Ramadan.

Population Movements So far in 2022, 3,953 asylum seekers, refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and other Libyan entities in 42 operations. Last week, no rescue at sea/interception operation was reported to UNHCR. During the week, 43 bodies were recovered washed ashore along the Libyan coast, near Al Mutrad, Tajoura and Sabratha. So far this year, 402 persons have been reported missing and 72 bodies have been recovered.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR continues to support persons of concern and host communities through distributions. On 16 and 17 April, UNHCR, through partners WFP and LibAid, distributed food baskets to 39 Syrian families (226 individuals) in Benghazi. UNHCR through partner LibAid also distributed 163 rolls of plastic tarpaulins in seven settlements for displaced Tawerghans in Benghazi to cover the shelter roofs.

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, 85 individuals, including unaccompanied children, were released from different trafficking camps, and approached UNHCR for registration and assistance. The most vulnerable individuals were registered and documented on the spot, while the rest were provided with registration appointments for this week. All individuals were provided with immediate medical assistance and clothing kits as many were in poor physical condition. Community mobilizers were identified to provide support with their integration in the community. All individuals have also been referred for protection interviews and further assistance this week. Last week, UNHCR outreach team also carried out a field visit to Thugar area close to Swani Bin Adam to assess the needs of over 50 single mothers and children. The individuals will be included in upcoming distributions of food and non-food items.

As of 17 April, it is estimated that there are 1,246 persons held in detention centres (DCs) across Libya, of whom 859 individuals are persons of concern to UNHCR. UNHCR provides life-saving medical and humanitarian assistance in detention centres with the aim of securing access to persons of concern for the purpose of protection monitoring, identification, verification, advocacy for release and use of alternatives to detention. On 11 April, UNHCR, through partner LibAid, distributed core-relief items and hygiene kits to 47 detainees in Ganfooda DC, and on 14 April, the same distribution took place for the detainees in Al Baydha DC. Partner International rescue Committee (IRC) provided 46 medical consultations in Triq Al Sikka DC and 21 medical consultations in Air Zara DC.