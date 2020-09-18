UNHCR Update Libya (18 September 2020) [EN/AR]

Population movement

As of 17 September, 8,074 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya. On 14 September, 45 individuals who survived the capsizing of a boat arrived at the Tripoli Naval Base. 22 were reportedly missing while two bodies were retrieved by the LCG. UNHCR underlines that Libya is not a safe port for disembarkations and urges States to strengthen search and rescue efforts in the Mediterranean to prevent loss of lives. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), are present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals are transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

There are currently more than 2,400 refugees and migrants held in detention centres in Libya, out of whom 1,044 are persons of concern to UNHCR. On 9 September, UNHCR and partner, Première Urgence Internationale conducted a counselling and protection visit to Ganfouda detention centre in eastern Libya where 23 refugees and asylum-seekers from Syria, Ethiopia and Somalia are being held.

UNHCR continues to call for an end to arbitrary detention for refugees and migrants in Libya and their orderly release, as well as advocating for alternatives to detention for refugees/migrants who are intercepted or rescued at sea. So far this year, UNHCR and partners conducted 192 protection visits and provided 1,175 medical consultations at detention centres in Libya.

Protection services continue to be provided at UNHCR’s Sarraj Registration Office in Tripoli. Last week, the reception team received a total of 386 individuals including 80 with refugee-status determination and resettlement appointments.

UNHCR also registered 220 refugees and asylum-seekers. The majority of those registered are Sudanese followed by Syrian, Eritrean, Somalian, Ethiopian, Malian and Nigerian who all received UNHCR certificates and hygiene kits. Another 104 individuals had their files updated with information such as family status and contact details.

Provision of medical services for refugees and asylum-seekers living in urban settings is ongoing. Last week, medical partner, IRC provided healthcare in Tripoli and Misrata (190 km east of Tripoli). A total of 119 medical consultations and 29 referrals were provided in Tripoli, while 224 medical consultations and six referrals were provided in Misrata. The 24/7 medical emergency hotline team also supported 17 individuals with medical assistance. As of 17 September, some 2,600 primary healthcare consultations were provided.