UNHCR Update Libya (18 October 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 11 October, a ceremony took place at Al-Mabrouk Haman School, Tripoli, which was severely damaged by conflict in recent years. Thanks to extensive rehabilitation work overseen by partner, ACTED, more than 600 pupils, including IDPs, returnees, refugees, and asylum-seekers, will have a better learning environment. Under the project, water and sanitation facilities were renovated and a 2,000-litre water tank was provided. Access was improved for people with disabilities, interior walls were repainted, and new light fixtures were installed. The event was attended by the Minister of Education, the Mayor of Qasr Bin Ghasheer, school teachers and local community.

On 17 October, a ceremony was held to mark the completion of renovation work at Al Istiqlal school, Derna, eastern Libya, overseen by UNHCR partner, ACTED. Two new classrooms were built, increasing the school capacity, and alterations were made to provide access for students with disabilities. Many students are returnees, who were displaced from Derna when fighting broke out in 2018-19. On the same day, a handover ceremony took place marking the completion of work overseen by UNHCR’s partner, Intersos, at Assababil school, Tajoura. Nearly 400 students attend the school, which runs separate morning and afternoon study shifts. Pupils include displaced Libyans from Sebha, Murzuq, Al-Shati and Benghazi, and non-Libyans. The project included the rehabilitation of bathrooms, doors, and windows, installing a new electrical system, water tanks, plumbing, tiling, painting, and insulation work. Both projects are part of UNHCR’s Quick Impact Projects, designed to promote peaceful coexistence and community resilience.