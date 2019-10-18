UNHCR Update Libya (18 October 2019) [EN/AR]

Population movements

UNHCR response

UNHCR continues to support urban refugees and asylum-seekers with solutions out of Libya. Next week, 93 refugees will depart to the Emergency Transit Centre (ETC) in Romania before their final resettlement to a third country. These departures are being coordinated with IOM. So far this year, 1,663 refugees departed from Libya including 371 under UNHCR’s resettlement programme and another 1,292 under evacuation.

Over 45,700 refugees and asylum-seekers are registered with UNHCR in Libya. The majority of those registered are Syrian (37 percent), Sudanese (26 percent) and Eritrean (14 percent) nationals. So far this year, UNHCR registered 7,600 individuals in urban areas and Libyan detention centres. UNHCR continues to conduct an extensive verification exercise within its database.

There are 829 individuals hosted in the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli. With the GDF at full capacity, transfers from detention centres remain blocked. Over the past weeks, UNHCR in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and partners, conducted the relocation of over 20 individuals from the GDF to the Community Day Centre in Gurji. They were all part of the group who arrived spontaneously to the facility in the month of July. They were assisted with the urban package which includes medical assistance, core-relief items (CRIs), including hygiene items and clothes, cash and targeted shelter support.