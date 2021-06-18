UNHCR Update Libya (18 June 2021)

Population movement

So far in 2021, some 13,000 refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya in 2021. The number of those being returned to Libyan ports has increased dramatically due to the calm sea conditions. On 12 June, more than 1,000 individuals were disembarked in Tripoli and at Al-Zawiya (45 km west of Tripoli). UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals were transferred to detention centres by Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

Starting 14 June, and with World Refugee Day (WRD) approaching on 20 June, UNHCR has been collaborating with a local organization and partner IRC to host a four-day workshop at the Community Day Centre in Tripoli. Eight refugees have been taking part in the workshop where they came up with a mural design, aided by three Libyan artists. The mural is being executed at UNHCR’s new premises and represents this year’s WRD theme of inclusivity. Another event is taking place on 18 June with the Libyan Scouts, bringing together internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees for a day of entertainment and awareness. Finally, UNHCR’s Benghazi Field Office is coordinating an event where the spotlight will be on the Tawergha IDPs and their cultural heritage, handicrafts, and culinary talents. UNHCR’s Chief of Mission is expected to attend this event to reinforce UNHCR’s commitment to supporting Libyan displaced communities.

On 14 June, UNHCR with partner LibAid and the Libyan Scouts distributed CRIs to 67 IDP families in Abogren and Alwashka (east of Tawergha). The IDPs are from several different areas of Libya, having arrived over multiple years.

Last week, UNHCR’s partner, CESVI provided cash assistance to 349 urban refugee and asylum-seeker households (686 individuals), where regular cash assistance was delivered to 88 households (343 individuals) and emergency cash assistance to 261 households (343 individuals).

NRC provided gift cards to 267 households (349 individuals) as part of its hybrid modality, having already received a cash-in-hand component from CESVI.

The Serraj Registration Office received and processed 578 individuals, including 66 individuals with RSD and RST appointments. UNHCR newly registered 271 individuals (175 cases) from Sudan (163), Syria (71), Eritrea (19), Somalia (13), Ethiopia (3), Palestine (1) and South Sudan (1).

Recently, the Women’s Empowerment Centre in Tripoli took delivery of two prefab containers in order to expand activities, where currently refugee women in Tripoli, along with Libyan women, are attending several courses that include sewing, first-aid, cosmetics, and language courses. UNHCR’s partner INTERSOS is implementing this quick impact project (QIP).