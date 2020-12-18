UNHCR Update Libya (18 December 2020) [EN/AR]

Population movement

As of 16 December, 10,950 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to be present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals are transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

On 14 December, UNHCR and its partner in eastern Libya, Première Urgence Internationale, provided protective medical equipment to Al Marj hospital (100 km east of Benghazi) and its isolation centre, with a catchment area of 400,000 persons.

The equipment will cover the needs of the hospital for a period of six months. This is part of UNHCR’s implementation of quick-impact projects (QIPs). QIPs are small, rapidly-implemented projects intended to help create conditions for peaceful coexistence between those displaced and their hosting communities, and to strengthen the resilience of these communities.

During the reporting week, UNHCR’s partner, CESVI provided cash assistance to a total of 207 refugees and asylum-seekers (73 families) living in the urban community in Tripoli. This included regular cash assistance to 130 individuals (33 families) and emergency cash assistance to 77 individuals (40 families). So far this year, a total of 3,194 urban refugees and asylum-seekers have received cash grants.

Last week, UNHCR’s medical partner, IRC, provided a total of 559 primary healthcare consultations and 162 medical referrals. These included 246 consultations and 31 referrals to secondary health facilities in Tripoli and 313 consultations and 131 referrals to secondary health facilities in Misrata (190 km east of Tripoli). As of 14 December, UNHCR through its partners have provided 9,100 medical consultations; 6,648 in the urban community, 1,883 in detention centres and 569 at disembarkation points.

The Community Day Centre (CDC) in Gurji area in Tripoli continues to serve refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. A total of 248 individuals (85 families) approached the CDC for vulnerability assessments and referrals to targeted services. Over 20 cases including 16 minors were followed up on by caseworkers with the provision of psycho-social support. This week, a total of 10 WFP food packages were provided to asylum-seekers and refugees at the CDC.

As of 16 December, some 2,000 migrants and refugees/asylum-seekers remain in government-run detention centres in Libya. Of these, 653 are persons of concern to UNHCR. Visits to detention centres are undertaken by UNHCR and its partners for protection monitoring purposes. Through these visits, provision of material and medical assistance is carried out, registration of persons of concern, identification of the most vulnerable for durable solutions and the advocacy for the release of UNHCR’s persons of concern. So far this year, 387 individuals were released from detention following UNHCR’s advocacy.