UNHCR Update Libya (17 September 2021)

Main highlights:

UNHCR, as part of its quick-impact projects (QIPs) handed over two prefabricated containers to the Women’s Training and Empowerment Centre located at Hay Al Andalus in Tripoli.

UNHCR donated one ambulance to the Bani Walid municipality (180 km southeast of Tripoli). The previous week, UNHCR donated five other ambulances to local municipalities and the Primary Healthcare Institute.

UNHCR continues to provide crucial emergency cash support to vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers. As of 15 September, a total of 8,787 persons of concern have received cash assistance.