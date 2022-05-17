UNHCR Update Libya (17 May 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 16 May, UNHCR helped with the transfer of 80 asylum seekers, including 25 women and 47 children, from Ain Zara detention centre. Upon their transfer, UNHCR and partners provided medical, food and cash assistance while specific services were provided to those identified with other urgent needs, including shelter arrangements. The individuals will be assisted with core relief items in the coming days. UNHCR continues to work closely with the Libyan authorities to secure the orderly transfer of other refugees and asylum seekers being held in detention. As of 15 May, it is estimated that there are 2,702 persons held in detention centres across Libya, of whom 567 individuals are persons of concern to UNHCR.

A range of activities is now provided by partners at a newly opened Community Day Centre (CDC) in Mansoura area of Tripoli, while renovation work is finalized.

The centre is managed by partner CESVI, with activities carried out by CESVI,

International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). Services provided in the CDC include case management and assistance to vulnerable groups including survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, children and persons with disabilities, mental health and psychosocial assistance, health services, legal assistance/awareness, and non-food item and cash distributions. The centre also hosts community meetings as part of the outreach activities, and it is equipped with a child friendly space focusing on life skills, parenting and early childhood development.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 5,696 asylum seekers, refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS), Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) and the Libyan Navy in 65 operations. The last three operations were carried out on 16 May by LCG at Azzawya Oil Refinery with 173 survivors, including 11 persons of concern. So far in 2022, 453 persons have been reported missing and 109 bodies have been recovered.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, partner IRC distributed basic relief items to 210 asylum seekers and refugees, including 90 women, in Tripoli. 248 individuals were provided with mattresses, blankets, hygiene kits, and clothing in Triq Al Sikka detention centre (DC), and 44 individuals, including 30 women, in Women and Girls’ Safe Space (WGSS) were provided with hygiene kits, blankets, and mattresses. Partner CESVI provided emergency cash assistance to 184 households (342 individuals). UNHCR outreach team carried out two field visits to Gergaresh and Wershefana to monitor the situation of 20 persons of concern who were recently transferred from detention centres to urban setting.

UNHCR provides health services through its partner IRC, in public primary healthcare centres in different municipalities in Tripoli. IRC provided 169 general, reproductive and mental health consultations, and referred 25 individuals to public hospitals and private clinics. 42 medical consultations were provided in Triq Al Sikka DC and 47 medical consultations were provided in Ain Zara DC. The 24/7 medical emergency hotline team continues to support persons of concern. Last week, 42 individuals were assisted, and 15 individuals were referred to secondary health facilities.