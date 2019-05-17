UNHCR Update Libya (17 May 2019)

Population movements

Since 4 April, over 69,600 individuals have been displaced (IDPs) due to the clashes taking place in and around Tripoli. Since last week over 9,000 civilians moved from conflict areas to safer locations in cities along the coast, the Warshefana area or Nafusa Mountains. Most displaced families are staying in private accommodation while hundreds of families are hosted in 29 active collective shelters. UNHCR continues to monitor needs of IDPs. So far in 2019, UNHCR through its partner LibAid distributed core-relief items (CRIs) to 8,536 IDPs including over 8,250 IDPs during the current crisis. In addition, over the last month, UNHCR delivered medical supplies to the Ministry of Health and handed-over three ambulances to hospitals.

As of 17 May, 1,933 refugees and migrants have been rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard. This week, 169 individuals were disembarked at the Tripoli Naval base, 152 individuals at Al Khums port and 99 individuals in Azzawya. UNHCR through its partner International Medical Corps (IMC) provided medical assistance and CRIs to those disembarked before they were transferred to a detention centre by the authorities. On 11 May, another 12 individuals disembarked in Tobrouk, in the eastern region, and were transferred to a detention centre by authorities. So far this month, 807 refugees and migrants disembarked in Libya. Most recent departures took place from areas west of Tripoli near Azzwaya, Sabratha, and Zwara or areas east of Tripoli near Garabulli.

UNHCR response

UNHCR together with the UN Country Team is conducting a mission to Benghazi. This week, UNHCR met with local authorities and partners in order to respond to the needs of IDPs and returnees in the city. The greater Benghazi area is hosting 27,200 IDPs and 189,000 IDP returnees. In 2018 and 2019, UNHCR’s response in the eastern region focused on the provision of CRIs and cash assistance to IDPs.

UNHCR estimates the presence of 3,370 refugees and migrants held in detention centres located near conflict areas. UNHCR continues to advocate for their release or relocation to safer areas. The Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) is hosting 634 refugees and asylum-seekers including over 390 children. Since the onset of the crisis, UNHCR relocated 780 individuals from different detention centres located in conflict areas to the GDF; another 663 refugees and migrants were relocated to Azzawya detention centre, located in a safer area.

UNHCR continues to support refugees in urban areas. At the Community Day Centres (CDC1 and CDC2) UNHCR, IMC and CESVI assisted over 550 refugees and asylum-seekers with CRIs, medical assistance, psychosocial support and referrals. Overall, 30% of those visiting the CDCs were displaced due to the ongoing conflict in Tripoli.

UNHCR continues registering refugees and asylum-seekers. This week, UNHCR registered 125 refugees and asylum-seekers at the Serraj registration centre in Tripoli.

So far in 2019, 4,105 refugees and asylum-seekers were registered by UNHCR including 2,023 individuals in detention centres.

UNHCR seeks durable solutions for refugees and asylum-seekers out of Libya. Since September 2017, UNHCR submitted 1,417 cases from the urban caseload to resettlement countries; out of these submissions 434 refugees departed from Libya. So far in 2019, 166 refugees were resettled out of Libya or through the Emergency Transit Centre in Romania; another 683 refugees and asylum-seekers were evacuated out of detention centres to Italy or to the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niger.