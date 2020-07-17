UNHCR Update Libya (17 July 2020)

Population movement

As of 16 July, 5,650 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/ intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. The majority of those disembarked so far this year comprise nationals from Sudan, followed by Bangladesh and Mali. There is a 42 per cent increase in arrivals compared to the same period last year, where 3,982 persons disembarked between January and July 2019. So far this year, 1,670 persons of concern to UNHCR were brought back to Libyan ports. These include nationals from Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Palestine. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to be present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals are transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

Last week, UNHCR registered 155 refugees and asylum-seekers at its Serraj Office. Those registered comprised Sudanese, Syrian, Eritrean, Ethiopian, Somali, Palestine and Iraqi nationals. Presently, there are 47,859 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Libya (45 per cent men, 23 per cent women and 33 per cent children). Syrians comprise the highest nationality registered (36 per cent), followed by Sudanese (30 per cent) and Eritreans (12 per cent). So far this year, UNHCR registered 4,321 individuals in Libya.

Cash-based interventions (CBIs) continue to be provided to refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. A total of 209 individuals (86 families) received cash assistance including regular cash assistance (142 individuals) and one-time emergency cash-assistance (67 individuals). These cash grants help persons of concern fulfil their basic needs, including food, water and shelter, in a dignified manner. As of 16 July, a total of 2,358 refugees and asylum-seekers were provided with cash assistance.

Distribution of CRIs continues across Libya for refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced persons (IDPs). Over the reporting period, UNHCR through its partners CESVI, Première Urgence Internationale and LibAid distributed CRIs to a total of 2,415 individuals. These include 352 refugees and asylum-seekers in Tripoli; 346 individuals held in Ganfouda, Ajdabya and Tolmaithat detention centres in eastern Libya; and 1,717 IDPs from Tarhuna displaced to Al-Hawari, Zweitina and Albrayga areas in eastern Libya. Assistance included hygiene kits, soap bars, jerry cans, kitchen sets, blankets, plastic sheets, solar lamps, hand sanitizers and wipes.

Presently, an estimated 2,234 refugees and migrants are being held in detention centres in Libya. Of these, 1,211 are persons of concern to UNHCR. Protection visits to detention centres continue to be undertaken by UNHCR to assess the conditions of its persons of concern, provide assistance such as CRIs and protection services including registration.

Lastly, during Libya’s COVID-19 lockdown UNHCR and partner, IRC, have been helping re-open the primary healthcare centre at Gergaresh. The Tripoli facility provides free healthcare and protection services to a population of 30,000 that includes Libyans, refugees and migrants.