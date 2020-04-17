UNHCR Update Libya (17 April 2020)

Population movement

As of 17 April, 3,078 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/ intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. So far this year, 839 persons of concern to UNHCR mainly from Sudan but also Eritrea, Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Palestine have disembarked in Libya. On 15 April, a total of 51 individuals were disembarked at the Tripoli Commercial Port; five male bodies were recovered during the disembarkation. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee, continue to be present to provide medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) at disembarkation points.

UNHCR response

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, UNHCR continues to respond to its persons of concern. With ongoing reduced physical movement, UNHCR hotlines provide an essential link. This week, hotlines received nearly 70 calls (corresponding to 120 family members) regarding community assistance, registration, updating contact details and COVID-19 related concerns.

The Registration Centre at Serraj reopened on 14 April. The Community Day Centre (CDC) and now Serraj have staff available for provision of critical services on an appointment basis and for emergency cases. Last week, UNHCR through its partner, CESVI provided cash assistance to 71 refugees and asylum-seekers (35 households) at the CDC. UNHCR also provided CRIs to 14 individuals including hygiene kits. So far this year, a total of 1,158 refugees and asylumseekers received cash grants while more than 2,000 received CRIs.

This week, UNHCR donated one fully equipped ambulance to the Zawiya branch of the Libyan Red Crescent, and one to Janzour municipality as well as 15 rolls of sanitary cloth for bedding at the Abu Sitta Tuberculosis Hospital in Tripoli. This is part of UNHCR’s efforts to support the local public health system during the COVID-19 crisis. Since the virus was first reported in Libya, UNHCR has also donated Personal Protective Equipment to medical facilities across Libya, including the south (Ghat, Ubari and Marzuq), the east (Benghazi) and west (Tripoli, Nafusa mountains, Zwara).

On 14 April, UNHCR through its partner in eastern Libya, Première Urgence Internationale distributed CRIs to individuals being held at the Ganfooda detention centre. A total of 93 individuals received CRIs including mattresses, clothes, shoes and hygiene kits.

On 15 April, four Somali couples (8 individuals) were released from Zintan detention centre. The next day they were provided with cash assistance, CRIs and food items at the CDC. Community focal points facilitated their stay with friends in the urban setting.