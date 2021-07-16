UNHCR Update Libya (16 July 2021)

Key figures:

223,949 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

642,408 returned IDPs

42,458 registered refugees and asylumseekers2

63 monitoring visits to detention centres in 2021

122 refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention in 2021

6,521 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers departed since 2017 (322 in 2021)

Funding

USD 93.0 M required for 2021

Highlights

On 15 July, the first humanitarian evacuation flight of 2021 from Libya took place, having been on hold since April. Last night, 133 vulnerable asylum-seekers departed Tripoli for Rwanda. The men, women and children are from Eritrea, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan, with most having been victims of trafficking or survivors of gender-based violence and other forms of abuse. In Rwanda, the asylum-seekers will be accommodated at the Emergency Transit Centre, where UNHCR will provide them with food, water, medical care, psychosocial support, and language classes. In addition, they will be assisted in the finding of durable solutions, such as resettlement to third countries, voluntary return, or local integration in Rwanda. With this latest flight, over 6,500 refugees and asylum-seekers have now departed Libya through humanitarian evacuations or resettlement to third countries since 2017. All passengers tested PCR negative for COVID-19 prior to departure.