UNHCR Update Libya (16 August 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 11 August, a ceremony was held, marking the completion of rehabilitation work at the 17 February Primary Health Care Centre, in Ejdabia, eastern Libya. The work was part of UNHCR’s Quick Impact Projects (QIPs), overseen by partner ACTED Libya.

QIPs are aimed at strengthening community resilience and improving access to basic services in areas hosting large numbers of displaced Libyans, returnees, and asylum seekers. The clinic serves around 1,500 people each month. Under the project, water, hygiene, and sanitation facilities were renovated; new doors, windows, air conditioners, and new lighting were installed. Access was also improved for people with disabilities and the facility was re-painted.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 13,028 asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS) and the Libyan Navy over 120 operations. Last week, ten rescue/interception operations were carried out by the LCG, GACS, Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) and one by the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF), with five disembarkations at Tripoli Commercial Port and two at Azzawya Refinery Port, two at Al Maya disembarkation point (DP), and one at Azzawya Marsa Delah DP, with 850 survivors. The disembarkations at Al Maya DP were carried out by the SSA, and UNHCR and partners did not have access. At the disembarkations carried out by LCG, GACS and ATF, 84 persons of concern were identified. Partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) was present at three disembarkations at Tripoli Commercial Port and provided medical assistance and core relief items to the survivors.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR and partner LIBAID have been distributing non-food items (NFIs) for displaced Tawerghan families at Azzawya, 50 kms west of Tripoli. 115 displaced Libyan families were targetted for assistance. Items include mattresses, blankets, plastic tarpaulins, water buckets, kitchen sets, children and adult diapers, and baby kits.

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, partner IRC distributed hygiene kits and baby diapers to 63 individuals, including 24 women and eight children at the Community Day Centre and core relief items to 362 individuals, including 185 women, in different areas of Tripoli. Partner CESVI provided emergency cash assistance to 15 households (26 individuals). At Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 33 individuals who managed to escape or who were released from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 20 best interest assessments (BIAs) and 84 protection needs assessments (PNAs) were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, assess their needs, and decide on the required follow-up actions. Based on the assessments, individuals were referred to specialized services.

UNHCR carried out a field visit to Tajoura, in Tripoli, to follow up on the situation of the individuals who were transferred from detention centres to urban settings. Based on the assessments, various needs were identified, and individuals were referred to specialized services accordingly.

As of 14 August, it is estimated that there are 2,730 persons in detention centres across Libya, of whom 1,055 are persons of concern to UNHCR. Last week, partner LibAid distributed hygiene kits to 88 individuals in Shahat detention centre.

Through partner IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. During the reporting period, IRC provided 338 general health and reproductive health consultations, 49 mental health consultations and referred 36 cases to public hospitals and private clinics. IRC medical team supported 26 individuals through the 24/7 hotline, 15 of whom were referred for secondary medical assessments. Partner IRC carried out five visits to detention centres (DCs), and provided 17 medical consultations at Triq Al Matar DC, 47 medical consultations at Triq Al Sikka DC, and 37 medical consultations at Ain Zara DC.