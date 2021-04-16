UNHCR Update Libya (16 April 2021)

Population movement

As of 15 April, 5,007 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya.

UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to be present at the disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs).

UNHCR response

On 12 April, UNHCR started its core-relief items (CRIs) distribution campaign in Sebha, southern Libya. The CRIs are being targeted to reach some 3,800 internally displaced persons (726 families). Assistance being distributed included blankets, mattresses, solar lamps, kitchen sets, plastic sheets, jerry cans, soap, and hygiene kits.

Last week, the registration team at the Serraj Registration Office, Tripoli, received and processed a total of 310 individuals. This included 18 individuals with RSD and RST appointments. UNHCR also newly registered 112 individuals (64 cases) from Sudan (53), Syria (45), Palestine (5), Eritrea (3), Ethiopia (3), South Sudan (2) and Somalia (1). A total of 250 new appointments have also been issued for 500 individuals and families. Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR has registered nearly 2,100 refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya.

During the reporting week, through its partner CESVI, UNHCR provided cash assistance to a total of 173 households (432 individuals) of urban refugees and asylum-seekers. This included regular cash assistance to 50 households (230 individuals) and emergency cash assistance to 123 households (202 individuals). For IDPs, returnees and host communities, last week, UNHCR partner, the Danish Refugee Council, distributed pre-paid cash cards to a total of 367 IDPs and returnees.

Medical assistance continues to be provided by UNHCR’s medical partner, IRC. So far this year, some 3,000 refugees and asylum-seekers have received primary healthcare consultations at UNHCR’s Community Day Centre (CDC) and the urban community in Tripoli and Misrata (190 km east of Tripoli). An additional 869 individuals have medically been referred to public and private hospitals. The 24/7 medical emergency hotline also remains available where 151 individuals were assisted through it. As of 15 April, a total of 3,545 primary healthcare consultations were provided to refugees and asylum-seekers including 332 at disembarkation points, 244 in detention centres and 2,969 at the CDC and urban areas.

Presently, there are 4,152 refugees and migrants held in official detention centres in Libya. Of these, 1,046 are persons of concern to UNHCR who continues to advocate for an end to detention and the orderly release of all refugees into the urban community. So far this year, UNHCR has conducted 26 monitoring visits to detention centres in Libya to provide counselling, material assistance, register refugees and asylum-seekers and identify the most vulnerable for durable solutions. It should be noted that since mid-December 2020, no visas for UNHCR international staff were approved or issued by the Libyan authorities, directly affecting all activities which UNHCR provides in support of persons of concern