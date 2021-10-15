UNHCR Update Libya (15 October 2021)

Key Figures:

212,593 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

643,123 IDP returnees

41,681 registered refugees and asylum seekers

202 monitoring visits by UNHCR to detention centres in 2021

137 refugees and asylum seekers released from detention in 2021

6,544 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers departed since 2017 (345 so far in 2021)

Funding:

USD 93.0 M required for 2021

Population Movements

So far in 2021, a total of 26,314 refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG). On 11 October, 177 people disembarked at Tripoli Naval Base including 31 women and 13 children. Bodies of 15 persons were recovered during the operations. The passengers had set off from Zwara (116 km west of Tripoli) and Alkhums (122 km east of Tripoli) the night before. UNHCR and medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at disembarkation points to provide urgent aid and medical assistance. This year, more than 109 bodies have been recovered while 347 persons remain missing.