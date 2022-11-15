UNHCR Update Libya (15 November 2022) [EN/AR]

Population Movements

So far in 2022, more than 20,700 asylum-seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan authorities. Last week, three rescue/interception operations were carried out by the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) at Al-Maya disembarkation point (DP), and by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) at Azzawya Oil Refinery Port and Tripoli Commercial Port (TCP), with 312 survivors, including six persons of concern to UNHCR. Partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) responded to two disembarkations and provided medical assistance to the survivors.

UNHCR Response

During the reporting week, at the Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 36 individuals who managed to escape or who were released from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance.

On 9 November, four members of the Delegation of the European Union to Libya visited the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Al-Naser street, Tripoli. The visit was attended by CESVI, IRC and UNHCR, and was focused on observing the day-to-day operation of the CDC.

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees. Last week, partner IRC distributed hygiene kits and baby kits to 106 individuals, including 38 women and 13 children at the CDC, and non-food items (NFIs) to 158 individuals, including 111 women, in different locations in Tripoli.

Through partner NRC, UNHCR provided pre-paid cards to 47 internally displaced (IDP) Libyan families (246 individuals) in Janzour. The cards can be used in place of cash to purchase basic items in more than 3,000 local stores, noting the liquidity problem in the country. Also, through partner CESVI, UNHCR provided cash assistance to 100 refugee and asylum-seeker households (174 individuals), including emergency cash assistance to 94 households (155 individuals) and regular cash assistance to six households (19 individuals). NRC also provided 93 refugee and asylum-seeker families with vouchers that persons of concern can use to purchase items including food, water, hygiene items, medicine through a number of identified suppliers.

At the Serraj Registration Centre, 25 Best Interest Assessments and 65 Protection Needs Assessments were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, and assess their needs, including referrals to specialized services. Five individuals, who were identified as in need of shelter, were successfully put in care arrangements. Currently more than 120 vulnerable individuals in need of shelter are accommodated by caregivers who are vetted and trained volunteers from the refugee communities.

Through IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. Last week, IRC provided 394 general health and reproductive health consultations, 67 mental health consultations and referred ten cases to public hospitals and private clinics. IRC medical team supported 20 individuals through the 24/7 hotline, 14 of whom were referred for secondary medical assessments. As of 6 November, an estimated 4,528 persons were held in detention across Libya, among whom are 1,565 people of concern (PoCs) to UNHCR. IRC carried out visits to Triq Al-Sikka, Triq Al-Matar and Ain Zara detention centres and provided more than 130 medical consultations.

UNHCR’s outreach team conducted two field visits to Serraj and Al-Aziziya. The Serraj visit targeted vulnerable single males from South Sudan and more than 40 individuals were reached. The second visit targeted single Sudanese mothers in Al-Aziziya and about 60 individuals were reached. A number of vulnerable cases were identified for referrals.

Last week, staff at the Child Friendly Space in CDC provided recreational activities to 50 children, while many of their parents received other services at the CDC.