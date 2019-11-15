UNHCR Update Libya (15 November 2019) [EN/AR]

Population movements

As of 15 November, 8,155 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. No rescue/interception event was recorded over the past two weeks. The population includes 6,547 men, 508 women and 777 children. The majority of those who disembarked in Libya are from Sudan (3,250 individuals) followed by Mali (520 individuals), Bangladesh (456 individuals), Côte d'Ivoire (439 individuals) and Somalia (391 individuals). UNHCR and its partner, the International Medical Corps, provided medical assistance and core-relief items (CRIs) at disembarkation points. Over the past month, boats departed heading for Europe from areas west of Tripoli near Zwara and east of Tripoli near Garabulli.

UNHCR response

The Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli is hosting 1,200 persons. UN Agencies and partners are working to support a group of 400 persons from Abu Salim detention centre who spontaneously entered the GDF on 31 October seeking solutions out of Libya. Over the past few days, UNHCR, IOM, UNICEF, WFP and UNFPA provided basic assistance inside the facility such as core relief items and food. UNHCR also counselled the group on assistance available at the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Gurji, Tripoli, such as primary healthcare, psychosocial support, CRIs and cash. UNHCR stands ready to support this group in urban areas as no solutions out of Libya, due to limited resettlement/evacuation slots, are now available for them.

UNHCR, together with its partners IMC and CESVI, is assisting urban refugees at the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Gurji, Tripoli. This week, UNHCR and partners assisted 640 refugees and asylum-seekers with various services including primary healthcare, psychosocial support, CRIs and cash. UNHCR is also conducting registration activities at the CDC.

There are currently more than 4,400 refugees and migrants held in detention centres in Libya, out of whom 2,500 are persons of concern to UNHCR. UNHCR continues to advocate for an end to detention and for the orderly release of all refugees into the urban community. UNHCR and partners conducted over 1,100 monitoring visits and provided nearly 17,000 medical consultations.

UNHCR and its partner the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) are supporting Libyan internally displaced (IDPs) in Ajdabiya, in the eastern region. Over the past days, UNHCR and NRC distributed shelter kits to over 260 Tawerghan IDP families in Ajdabiya (160 km south of Benghazi). These kits will support the repair of shelters and infrastructure. So far this year, UNHCR distributed over 11,190 shelter kits to IDPs and returnees throughout Libya.