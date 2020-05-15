UNHCR Update Libya (15 May 2020)

Population movement

As of 14 May, 3,078 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. So far this year, 809 persons of concern to UNHCR have disembarked in Libya. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee, continue to provide medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) at disembarkation points.

UNHCR response

UNHCR continues its Ramadan distribution campaign, targeting refugees and asylumseekers living in urban communities in Libya. Movement restrictions, in place due to COVID-19, mean many refugees are unable to work and meet their basic needs. On 12 and 13 May, UNHCR distributed food items (to last for one month), hygiene kits, jerry cans and water purification tablets (provided by UNICEF) to more than 600 individuals living in Janzour district in Tripoli. UNHCR also reached 194 persons living in the Old City in Tripoli with CRIs. UNHCR is planning to target more areas in Tripoli as well as Zawiya (45 km west of Tripoli). Since the start of the Ramadan distribution campaign, UNHCR provided CRIs to some 1,600 refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tripoli.

Further to UNHCR’s COVID-19 response, on 14 May, partner LibAid distributed UNHCR soap to 235 families(1,130 individuals) at the Ajdabya Tawergha settlement, 160 km south of Benghazi. With this, all main eastern IDPs areas have been covered by the distribution of around 12,000 bars of soap to more than 6,000 individuals in total. On 11 May, two 60 kVA power generators were delivered to the Misrata Crisis Committee, to enhance their response to COVID19 and to improve the efficiency of the city’s health facilities. The generators will be installed at two Primary Health Care Centres (PHCCs). On 12 May, two prefabs, were installed by the Crisis Committee inside the Misrata PHCC management building, to be used for the COVID-19 response and sample collection teams. Within Misrata Municipality there are 27 PHCCs, all of which are providing free health services to refugees in urban areas.

The delivery of services the Community Day Centre and the Serraj Registration Centre remains by appointment-only with COVID-19 measures in place. Working hours are currently from 0900 to 1400 as per Ramadan.

UNHCR’s hotlines continue to play an essential role in communication and since 1 April, have in total received approximately 750 calls. Most of the enquiries relate to material assistance and cash, followed by queries on registration and resettlement, as well as some enquiries relating to COVID-19. The vast majority of calls originate from Tripoli and from the wider western area.