UNHCR Update Libya (15 January 2021)

Key figures:

316,415 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

567,802 returned IDPs

44,199 registered refugees and asylum seekers

264 monitoring visits to detention centres in 2020

389 refugees and asylumseekers released from detention in 2020

6,216 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers departed since November 2017 (841 individuals departed in 2020/1)

Funding

USD 84.1 M required for 2020

Population movement As of 13 January, 162 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya in 2021 (11,265 in 2020; 9,035 2019). Over 3 and 4 January 2021, the 162 individuals were disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base in two operations. UNHCR’s partner, the International Rescue Committee, was present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items.

UNHCR response

On 10 January, UNHCR through its national partner, LibAid started a two-day distribution of winter items at the Fallah 1 internally displaced persons’ (IDP) settlement in Tripoli. The assistance targeted 1,105 IDPs (279 families) who received hygiene kits, winter clothes, gloves, socks, solar lamps, blankets, mattresses, jerry cans, raincoats, baby kits, kitchen sets and plastic sheeting. In the coming week, winter assistance will target three additional IDP settlements in Tripoli. UNHCR’s partner, the Danish Refugee Council also distributed 481 pre-paid cash cards to returnees in Abu Salim and Ain Zara districts in Tripoli. To date and since the beginning of 2020, UNHCR has distributed CRIs to 33,748 IDPs and cash assistance to 16,842 IDPs.

The Community Day Centre (CDC) in the Gurgi neighbourhood of Tripoli continues to provide services for refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. Last week, a total of 132 individuals approached the CDC for vulnerability assessments and referrals to targeted services. A total of three children and 17 sexual and gender-based violence survivors were followed up on with the provision of psycho-social support. Partner, CESVI also provided emergency cash assistance to four refugees and asylum-seekers. Since the start of 2020 until now, 3,194 individuals have received cash assistance.

At the Serraj Registration Office, the reception received a total of 323 refugees and asylum-seekers, including 61 individuals with refugee-status determination and resettlement appointments. Additionally, 136 individuals from Sudan, Syria, Palestine, Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, South Sudan and Iraq were registered with UNHCR. The updating of files for 136 individuals was also carried out. Between the start of 2020 and to now, UNHCR has registered 8,391 individuals.

UNHCR’s hotlines remain available to respond to the queries of its persons of concern in Libya. During the reporting period, a total of 170 calls and messages were received where information on registration, resettlement and assistance was provided.