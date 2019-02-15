UNHCR Update Libya (15 February 2019) [EN/AR]

Key figures:

170,490 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

445,845 returned IDPs (returns registered in 2016 - 2018)

56,455 registered refugees and asylumseekers in the State of Libya

215 overall persons arrived in Italy

1,494 monitoring visits to detention centres in 2018 and 2019

3,041 asylum-seekers and refugees released from detention in 2018 and 2019

3,175 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers evacuated since November 2017

Funding

USD 88.1 M required for 2019

Highlights

On 13 February, UNHCR evacuated 159 refugees and asylum-seekers from Tripoli to UNHCR's Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niamey, Niger. The group was hosted in Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli, having been transferred from different detention centres (Abu-Salim, Souq Alkhamis, Al-Sabaa, Qaser Ben-Ghashir, Tajoura and Zlitan). The GDF currently hosts 152 persons who are due to be processed for further evacuations to Niger. Since November 2017, UNHCR has evacuated 3,175 refugees and asylum-seekers out of Libya, including 2,491 to the ETM in Niger, 415 to Italy and 269 to Romania.

Populations Movements

As of 12 February, the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) rescued/intercepted 663 persons at sea in 2019. Two disembarkations took place during the reporting period. On 12 February morning hours, 133 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted by the LCG in Al Khums and transferred to a detention centre. UNHCR’s partner provided core-relief items (CRIs) and medical assistance at the disembarkation point. The same day, a commercial ship disembarked 61 refugees and migrants at the Tripoli Naval Base. As a recent trend, departures of boats from Libya are taking place from areas near Al Khums (119 km east of Tripoli).

UNHCR Response

UNHCR continues to support internally displaced persons and returnees living in Benghazi with shelter kits. The kits support families to repair damaged dwellings, including openings in walls, or replacing windows and doors. UNHCR and its partner LibAid have distributed over 1,310 shelter kits to IDP returnees in Benghazi (161 kits), Al Awinyah (700 kits) in the Nafusa Mountains and Tawergha (450 kits) in the central region.

UNHCR supports refugees and asylum-seekers living in Tripoli through its two Community Day Centres (CDCs). On a daily basis, UNHCR and its partners International Medical Corps and CESVI assist over 200 persons of concern at the CDCs. UNHCR and partners support refugees and asylumseekers with primary healthcare, medical referrals, psychosocial support, CRIs, registration and cash based interventions.

UNHCR continues to register persons in need of international protection in Libyan detention centres. This week, UNHCR conducted a mission to Zintan (150 km south of Tripoli) and registered 170 persons of concern in Daher Aljabal detention centre. UNHCR estimates the presence of 6,200 persons in detention of whom over 4,300 are of concern to UNHCR.

Since September 2017, UNHCR has submitted 1,130 individuals for resettlement to third countries, out of whom 383 individuals have already been resettled directly from Libya or through the Emergency Transit Centre in Romania. As of 11 February 2019, 12 States have committed a total of 6,351 resettlement places for the Libya-Niger situation. Out of these pledges, 1,940 have been/will be used for resettlement processing directly out of Libya.