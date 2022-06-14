UNHCR Update Libya (14 June 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

As part of UNHCR’s support to the Libyan national COVID response, aiming at improving the access of UNHCR’s persons of concern to health services, UNHCR donated eight prefabs, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and local health authorities, to Tripoli University Hospital COVID Centre, Ben Nasser COVID Centre, Azzawya Algharb COVID Centre, Bou Atni Clinic in Benghazi, Sidi Khalifa clinic in Benghazi, Derna COVID Centre, Kufra COVID Centre, and Garyan health services. The prefabs, equipped with a lavatory and an air conditioning system, will provide additional space for each health facility to serve more patients.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 7,727 asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS), the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) and the Libyan Navy in 96 operations. The most recent operation was carried out on 13 June by LCG in Zawya. The disembarked group was composed of 12 individuals who had been lost at sea for five days.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR and partner organisations continue to provide assistance to the internally displaced Libyans and host community. Last week, UNHCR’s partner LibAid distributed relief items to Libyan displaced families and the host community in Harawa (50 km east of Sirte). 124 families received blankets, mattresses, hygiene kits, solar lamps, kitchen sets, tarpaulins, soaps, and baby diapers.

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. UNHCR outreach team carried out two field visits and reached 49 individuals to assess protection risks or unmet basic needs. The team identified a high number of unaccompanied children and unregistered persons of concern in the area. UNHCR will take the necessary actions and closely monitor their situation through follow-up visits. Partner IRC distributed core relief items to 377 asylum seekers and refugees, including 126 women, at different locations in Tripoli including at the Community Day Centre. IRC also distributed mattresses, hygiene kits, baby diapers, and slippers to 1,172 individuals, including 147 women and 19 children, at Ain Zara detention centre (DC). As of 12 June, it is estimated that there are 2,076 persons held in detention centres across Libya, of whom 1,011 individuals are persons of concern to UNHCR.

Through its partner IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. IRC provided 308 general health and reproductive consultations, 44 mental health consultations, and referred four individuals to public hospitals and private clinics. 75 medical consultations were provided at Triq Al Sikka DC, 21 medical consultations and one referral at Triq Al Matar DC, and 58 medical consultations were provided at Ain Zara DC.

UNHCR Libya has embarked on an update of the operation’s Business Continuity Plan (BCP). The BCP details key actions to be taken, processes and services, as well as accountabilities in case of a disruptive event. It aims at ensuring the continuity of provision of lifesaving protection and other services to persons of concern, enable support functions such as security, supply, and IT, while maintaining critical liaison with local authorities, partners, donors, and the humanitarian community. The safety of UNHCR staff, premises, and assets remains central to the BCP. The team will use lessons learned from our performance during the COVID-19 pandemic and security related movement restrictions in 2019 and 2020, along with close review of the evolving risks and current operating context to update the BCP.