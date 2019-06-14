UNHCR Update Libya (14 June 2019)

Population Movements

Since 4 April, nearly 94,000 individuals have been displaced (IDPs) due to the ongoing conflict in Tripoli. Over 48 percent of IDPs are estimated to be children under the age of 18. Over the last two weeks, over 3,400 individuals moved from conflict areas to safer locations in Tripoli, the Nafusa Mountains and cities along the coast. While most IDP families are staying in private accommodation with friends and relatives, over 3,900 IDPs are being hosted in collective shelters. Last week, two field hospitals in Al Swani and Ain Zara were hit by airstrikes, injuring a doctor and two paramedics. This week, UNHCR donated two field ambulances to the Libyan Red Crescent and Al Swani municipality. These ambulances will be used for evacuations of civilians from conflict areas and to support emergency healthcare in and around Tripoli.

As of 12 June, 2,887 refugees and migrants were disembarked in Libya in 2019. Adult men represent 76 percent of the total rescued/intercepted population, while women and children accounted for 10 percent and 14 percent respectively. On 10 June, 60 refugees and migrants were disembarked in Al Khums (120 km east of Tripoli). So far in June, 537 refugees and migrants were disembarked at Al Khums (216 individuals), Tripoli Naval Base (202 individuals), and Azzawya (119 individuals). UNHCR and its partner IMC provided medical assistance and CRIs to those disembarked before they were transferred to a detention centres by the authorities. Recent departures took place near Sabratha, Garabulli and Al Khums.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR together with LibAid is providing humanitarian assistance to IDPs in Ghat, southern region. Recently, the city of Ghat and surrounding areas experienced flooding caused by heavy rains. This has resulted in the displacement of 4,250 individuals including 1,200 that are currently hosted in five collective shelters set up by the authorities. In coordination with UN Agencies and authorities, UNHCR, through its partner LibAid, is assessing needs and distributing core-relief items, tents and water to support 550 IDP families (2,750 individuals).

UNHCR is monitoring and providing primary healthcare to refugees and migrants in detention centres. So far this year, UNHCR provided nearly 8,000 medical consultations in detention centres. UNHCR estimates the presence of 5,550 refugees and migrants in detention, including 4,000 persons of concern to UNHCR. Currently, over 3,680 refugees and migrants are located in detention facilities near conflict areas in and around Tripoli.

UNHCR continues to find solutions for refugees out of Libya. So far in 2019, UNHCR has supported 1,166 refugees and asylum-seekers with solutions out of Libya. Next week, UNHCR is planning the departure of some 160 refugees and asylum-seekers out of Libya. Since November 2017, 4,239 individuals departed from Libya to Niger (2,782 individuals), Italy (710 individuals), Romania (364 individuals) and other countries (383 individuals).

UNHCR continues to register refugees and asylum-seekers at its registration centre in Serraj, Tripoli. UNHCR is also conducting a case verification exercise. As of 12 June, UNHCR has registered over 55,660 refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya. So far in 2019, UNHCR has registered 4,550 individuals, including 1,965 in detention.