UNHCR Update Libya (14 February 2020)

Highlights

Following UNHCR’s suspension of activities at the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF), transfers of refugees and asylum-seekers to the urban community are ongoing. This week, some 300 individuals previously hosted at the GDF were transferred to the Community Day Centre (CDC) and the Sarraj Registration office, where they received assistance including cash grants and core relief items (CRIs).

Since October 2019, more than 900 refugees and asylum-seekers have agreed to be transferred to the urban community and receive the urban assistance package.

UNHCR continues to provide persons of concern with durable solutions out of Libya. On 12 February, fourteen individuals, including ten unaccompanied children, were directly resettled to Europe. Of the fourteen, eleven had previously been hosted at the GDF, the remainder coming from the urban community.

Population movement

As of 13 February, 1,133 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya.

The latest operation occurred on 10 February, when 93 individuals were disembarked at Tripoli port. Those disembarked included seventeen women and four female minors.

UNHCR and its partner, the International Medical Corps (IMC), continue to provide medical assistance and CRIs at disembarkation points.

UNHCR response

Last week, UNHCR conducted a two-day distribution campaign for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Tripoli. More than 400 IDP families (1,926 persons), who had evacuated their homes due to recent hostilities in the country, were targeted. The assistance included hygiene kits, solar lamps, heaters, mattresses, jerry cans, blankets, winter clothes and children’s school supplies.

UNHCR recently registered over 440 refugees and asylum-seekers at its Sarraj registration office. The majority of those registered are Syrian, Sudanese, Eritrean and Palestinian. So far in 2020, UNHCR has registered 1,819 individuals in Tripoli.

UNHCR continues to respond to the queries of its persons of concern in Libya through its hotlines. Last week, UNHCR received more than 100 calls from individuals who requested information regarding registration and urban assistance.

UNHCR and its partner, IMC, continue to provide medical assistance at disembarkations points, in detention centres, and at the CDC in Tripoli. As of 14 February, a total of 1,698 primary healthcare consultations have been provided for refugees and asylum-seekers. This includes 1,014 consultations at the CDC, 590 in detention centres and 94 at disembarkation points.

So far this year, UNHCR has provided cash assistance to 186 refugee families (some 930 individuals) living in the urban community. Cash-based interventions help persons of concern fulfil their basic needs in a dignified manner such as access to food, water and shelter.