14 Feb 2020

UNHCR Update Libya (14 February 2020)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 14 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (204.1 KB)

Highlights

Following UNHCR’s suspension of activities at the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF), transfers of refugees and asylum-seekers to the urban community are ongoing. This week, some 300 individuals previously hosted at the GDF were transferred to the Community Day Centre (CDC) and the Sarraj Registration office, where they received assistance including cash grants and core relief items (CRIs).

Since October 2019, more than 900 refugees and asylum-seekers have agreed to be transferred to the urban community and receive the urban assistance package.

UNHCR continues to provide persons of concern with durable solutions out of Libya. On 12 February, fourteen individuals, including ten unaccompanied children, were directly resettled to Europe. Of the fourteen, eleven had previously been hosted at the GDF, the remainder coming from the urban community.

Population movement

As of 13 February, 1,133 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya.

The latest operation occurred on 10 February, when 93 individuals were disembarked at Tripoli port. Those disembarked included seventeen women and four female minors.

UNHCR and its partner, the International Medical Corps (IMC), continue to provide medical assistance and CRIs at disembarkation points.

UNHCR response

Last week, UNHCR conducted a two-day distribution campaign for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Tripoli. More than 400 IDP families (1,926 persons), who had evacuated their homes due to recent hostilities in the country, were targeted. The assistance included hygiene kits, solar lamps, heaters, mattresses, jerry cans, blankets, winter clothes and children’s school supplies.

UNHCR recently registered over 440 refugees and asylum-seekers at its Sarraj registration office. The majority of those registered are Syrian, Sudanese, Eritrean and Palestinian. So far in 2020, UNHCR has registered 1,819 individuals in Tripoli.

UNHCR continues to respond to the queries of its persons of concern in Libya through its hotlines. Last week, UNHCR received more than 100 calls from individuals who requested information regarding registration and urban assistance.

UNHCR and its partner, IMC, continue to provide medical assistance at disembarkations points, in detention centres, and at the CDC in Tripoli. As of 14 February, a total of 1,698 primary healthcare consultations have been provided for refugees and asylum-seekers. This includes 1,014 consultations at the CDC, 590 in detention centres and 94 at disembarkation points.

So far this year, UNHCR has provided cash assistance to 186 refugee families (some 930 individuals) living in the urban community. Cash-based interventions help persons of concern fulfil their basic needs in a dignified manner such as access to food, water and shelter.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.