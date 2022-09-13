UNHCR Update Libya (13 September 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 6 September, a ceremony was held, marking the completion of rehabilitation work at Al-Majed School in Derna, as part of UNHCR’s Quick Impact Projects (QIPs). The work, including the renovation of water and sanitation facilities, a new water system, bathrooms, lighting, doors, and windows, was overseen by UNHCR’s partner, ACTED. Nearly 800 students will benefit from the project, including returnees, displaced Libyans, and non-Libyan students.

On 13 September, UNHCR, through partner LibAid, started a three-day distribution for Murzuq IDPs in greater Tripoli. More than 600 households will receive the relief items including mattresses, blankets, tarpaulins, kitchen sets, solar lamps, jerry cans, hygiene kits, diapers, soaps and sleeping mats.

On 13 September, UNHCR Libya launched its Help Page in Somali language. The page provides information, phone numbers, emails and useful videos for asylum seekers and refugees in Libya, and it will soon be available in Amharic and Tigrinya as well.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 15,303 asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS) and the Libyan Navy over 140 operations. Last week, ten rescue/interception operations were carried out by the LCG, Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA), GACS, 51st Infantry Brigade, and Special Navy Forces, with four disembarkations at Azzawya Oil Refinery Port and Tripoli Commercial Port (TCP), three at Al Maya disembarkation point (DP), one at Azzawya Marsa Delah, two in Garabulli DP, and one in Benghazi, with 874 survivors. UNHCR did not have access to the disembarkations. At the operations carried out by LCG, 13 persons of concern to UNHCR were identified. Partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) responded to four disembarkations at Azzawya and TCP and provided food and medical consultations to the survivors.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, IRC distributed hygiene kits and baby diapers to 90 individuals, including 30 women and 11 children at the Community Day Centre (CDC), and core relief items to 353 asylum seekers and refugees, including 153 women, in various areas of Tripoli. Partner CESVI provided cash assistance to ten households (20 individuals). Partner Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) started a new modality of vouchers for vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. The voucher modality will enable persons of concern to purchase items including food, water, hygiene items, medicine, through a number of identified suppliers. Last week, ten individuals were assisted with this new modality.

UNHCR outreach team conducted a field visit to Al-Hay Al-Islami in Tripoli reaching more than 60 persons of concern. Based on the findings and identified needs, the team came up with follow-up actions. UNHCR also held a community meeting with the Somali community leaders to understand the challenges their community is facing. Issues on access to services and challenges were discussed and based on the outcome of the discussions, the team will plan field visits to the locations shared by the participants to do a thorough assessment of the needs.

At the Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 39 individuals who managed to escape or who were released from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 33 best interest assessments and 58 protection needs assessments were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, and assess their needs, including referrals to specialized services. Last week, nine individuals were identified as in need of shelter. Six of them were successfully put in a care arrangement, while the remaining three were successfully integrated into their communities via community mobilizers. Currently hundred vulnerable individuals in need of shelter are accommodated by caregivers who are vetted and trained volunteers from the refugee communities.

Through partner IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. Last week, IRC provided 346 general health and reproductive health consultations, 76 mental health consultations and referred 35 cases to public hospitals and private clinics. IRC medical team supported 110 individuals through the 24/7 hotline, 12 of whom were referred for secondary medical assessments. Visits were carried out to Triq Al-Sikka and Ain Zara detention centres (DCs), and over 110 medical consultations were provided.