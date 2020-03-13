UNHCR Update Libya (13 March 2020)

Highlights

On 12 March, UNHCR evacuated a total of 128 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers from Tripoli to the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niger. The group who comprised 103 men, 12 women and 13 children included refugees living in urban areas of Tripoli and others recently released from detention. UNHCR continues to urgently call on the international community to provide more humanitarian corridors and resettlement slots to transfer vulnerable individuals out of harm’s way in Libya. So far this year, UNHCR has transferred 289 individuals to third countries.

Population movement

As of 13 March, 2,267 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. So far this year, 424 persons of concern to UNHCR were disembarked in Libya. The majority are Sudanese nationals followed by Somali, Eritrean, Ethiopian and Palestinian. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee, provide medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) at disembarkation points.

UNHCR response

UNHCR continues to assist refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community in Tripoli. In February alone, UNHCR through its partners provided more than 550 primary healthcare consultations and 88 medical referrals at the Community Day Centre. Psychosocial support is also available at the CDC with 55 consultations provided last month. As of 13 March, 1,409 people have received medical assistance. Last week, UNHCR provided cash assistance to 37 individuals at the CDC. This includes regular cash assistance and one-time emergency cash assistance. So far this year, UNHCR through its partner, CESVI, have provided cash grants to more than 1,000 refugees and asylum-seekers. UNHCR registered 376 individuals at the Sarraj Registration Office. The group included nationals from Sudan, Syria, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Nigeria and Mali. More than 300 registration appointments were scheduled for the upcoming period. As of 13 March, UNHCR has registered more than 3,000 individuals both living in the urban community and being held at detention centres in Libya. On 8 March, UNHCR conducted a protection monitoring visit to a community of refugees and asylum-seekers living in Gergaresh area in Tripoli. The team learnt about some of their challenges, and provided information on activities available as well as counselling. UNHCR continues to visit refugee communities around Tripoli to keep them updated on types of assistance provided and services they can benefit from. Last week, UNHCR conducted an assessment visit to a collective shelter for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Tripoli. The IDPs are currently living in a school after fleeing their homes due to the conflict in April 2019. The shelter currently hosts some 40 families (approximately 200 individuals including 48 children). UNHCR carries out assessment visit to identify needs and provide humanitarian assistance. So far in 2020, UNHCR has distributed CRIs to more than 1,800 IDPs in Libya.