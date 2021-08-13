UNHCR Update Libya (13 August 2021)

Key Figures:

223,949 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

642,408 IDP returnees

42,210 registered refugees and asylumseekers

104 monitoring visits by UNHCR to detention centres in 2021

127 refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention in 2021

6,544 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers departed since 2017 (345 so far in 2021)

Funding:

USD 93.0 M required for 2021

Population Movements

So far in 2021, a total of 20,799 refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued / intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG). On 12 August, more than 830 persons were returned to Azzawya Oil Refinery port (45 km west of Tripoli) during two disembarkation operations. The number of people returned to Libyan ports in July 2021 has more than tripled compared to the same period last year, which may be attributed to periodic easing of movement restrictions for COVID-19, as well as calmer sea conditions. UNHCR and medical partner the International Rescue Committee (IRC) were present at the disembarkation point in Azzawya to provide urgent medical assistance and Core Relief Items (CRIs).

UNHCR Response

On 11 August, Switzerland’s Director of International Cooperation, State Secretariat for Migration, Federal Department of Justice, and Police, Ambassador Vincenzo Mascioli, and Special Delegate for Migration, Sylvain Astier, visited UNHCR’s Registration Centre and Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli. The Swiss delegation toured the facilities and were briefed on UNHCR’s registration procedures, as well as assistance provided at the CDC for refugees and asylumseekers in Libya.

On 11 August, UNHCR in collaboration with WFP began a two-day food distribution campaign in Azzawya. The distribution will target more than 800 refugees and asylum-seekers (234 families). So far this year, some 12,000 individuals received food parcels containing 30-days supply of food items.

Last week, UNHCR’s partner CESVI provided cash assistance to 60 refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community in Tripoli, while partner ACTED plans to target over 800 IDP families in Benghazi and Sebha. In addition, partner Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) provided pre-paid cash cards to 560 persons of concern including 361 IDPs and 199 refugees and asylum-seekers. As of 12 August,

UNHCR through its partners delivered cash assistance to more than 7,196 persons of concern in 2021.

Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR and partners provided protection needs assessments to a total of 3,454 refugees and asylum-seekers, while 432 children were covered with best-interest assessments. Following these assessments, UNHCR prepares appropriate humanitarian responses targeting persons of concern according to their needs.