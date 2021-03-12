UNHCR Update Libya (12 March 2021) [EN/AR]

Population movement

As of 10 March, 3,170 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. The population comprises 2,613 men, 264 women and 293 children. So far this year, the majority of those who arrived at Libyan ports are from Mali (22 per cent), Sudan (20 per cent) and Guinea (11 per cent). UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to be present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs).

UNHCR response

This week, UNHCR and its partners IRC and CESVI, conducted several awareness sessions at the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli as part of International Women’s Day. The sessions targeted women refugees living in urban settings, particularly outreach workers and community mobilizers. Another event at Al-Mahaba centre in Al-Hadba district, organized by IRC, brought together refugee, migrant and displaced Libyan women and girls, focussing on women’s empowerment and leadership.

On 10 March, UNHCR and partner, Danish Refugee Council (DRC) handed over a Quick Impact Project (QIP) at the Abu Dhar Algafary healthcare centre, located in Abusliem, in southern Tripoli, which had been badly damaged during fighting in Tripoli in 2019. DRC completed the rehabilitation of the facility and provided equipment, allowing the centre to re-open and resume services after more than a year. Some 700 persons a week are expected to benefit.

Medical assistance continues to be provided to urban refugees and asylum-seekers. Last week, a total of 168 individuals were provided with primary healthcare consultations by UNHCR medical partner, IRC. The medical team also referred some individuals to the National Centre for Disease Control for tuberculosis treatment, as well as to public hospitals and private clinics. So far this year, there have been a total of 2,892 medical consultations, including 2,447 in the urban community, 166 at detention centres and 279 at disembarkation points.

Support of internally displaced families (IDPs) continues. On 5 March, UNHCR, LibAid and Libyan Red Crescent distributed winter items to 195 Libyan families (911 individuals) from Tawergha, residing in an IDP settlement in Ejdabia, 160 km south of Benghazi. Winter kits distributed included blankets, mattresses, solar lamps, kitchen sets, hygiene products, jerrycans, seasonal clothes and baby diapers. So far in 2021, UNHCR and its partners have distributed CRIs to 8,400 IDPs.

Currently, there are 4,039 asylum-seekers and migrants in detention centres across Libya, of whom 858 are of concern to UNHCR. Last week, UNHCR provided 650 individuals at Al Mabani DC in Tripoli with CRIs. UNHCR does not endorse arbitrary detention, but provides vital assistance to vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers held in detention centres under dire conditions. These visits also help UNHCR identify the most vulnerable for services including registration, advocacy for release and durable solutions.